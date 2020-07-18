Marriott Opening First All-Inclusive Delta Hotel in Riviera Nayarit
Marriott International announced Friday it has signed an agreement to manage the first all-inclusive Delta Hotels by Marriott resort in the world.
The hotel giant launched the all-inclusive platform in August 2019. As part of the deal, the current 117-room Grand Matlali Hills Resort & Spa resort, located in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, is slated to undergo a massive overhaul.
The Mexican property will be rebranded and managed by Marriott International in 2021, with plans in place to expand to 300 rooms by 2023. The hotel is located just 30 minutes from Puerto Vallarta airport and features six food and beverage outlets, a spa, a fitness room and a beach club.
“We are excited to work with PB Puerto Bahia Residence, S.A. de C.V. to convert this property into the first all-inclusive Delta Hotels by Marriott hotel globally and bring the Delta Hotels by Marriott all-inclusive concept to our region,” Marriott International Chief Development Officer Laurent de Kousemaeker said.
“The long-awaited Delta Hotels by Marriott all-inclusive brand extension standards are now ready, and perfectly suited for conversions of full-service resorts, allowing our 142 million Marriott Bonvoy guests soon to experience this new concept,” Kousemaeker continued.
Conversions are a significant part of Marriott’s growth plan, and the company has signed over 10,000 conversion rooms to Marriott brands since 2014, including Delta Hotels by Marriott Mexico City.
