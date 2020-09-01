Marriott Still Set to Open Disney World Hotel in 2021
Rich Thomaselli September 01, 2020
Marriott Hotels is still set to open its latest hotel, on the grounds of Walt Disney World, sometime in 2021, according to the travel blog The Points Guy (TPG).
Marriott already has an ownership share in both the Disney Swan and Dolphin hotels, two gleaming, side-by-side structures with a combined 2,276 rooms that offer visitors something of a middle ground between staying in one of the Disney Resorts or staying off-property.
The new hotel will be located in the same area as the Swan and Dolphin and, The Points Guy notes, it will not go by its original name of ‘The Cove.’
Instead, the new hotel will be called The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, a fairly unoriginal moniker that could make for some confusion with the original Swan Hotel.
Name aside, the new hotel – which just completed its top floor and appears headed for a summer 2021 opening – will be much smaller than its sister Swan and Dolphin. The Swan Reserve will have 14 floors and 349 rooms, according to TPG, but it will include 149 suites designed for families of six to eight people traveling together.
