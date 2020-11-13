Last updated: 04:28 PM ET, Fri November 13 2020

Melia Debuts Day Stay and Workcation Packages

Melia Hotels International unveiled Day Stay and Workcation packages at 20 properties in the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean and Europe, enabling guests to work in “curated office spaces with full access to various hotel and resort amenities,” the company said.

Participating properties include INNSiDE by Melia New York NoMad, with a starting rate of $89 for hotel services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rates include a room with a work area, desk and chair, complimentary WiFi, water, coffee, tea, custom INNSiDE PPE kits and use of the newly renovated 20th-floor fitness center.

Melia Orlando Celebration offers guests accommodations in one- and two-bedroom suites with views of the hotel’s vanishing edge pool. Suites include two desks with a desktop computer featuring a camera and headphones and a laptop dock. Guests also have access to conference rooms.

Rates start at $80 per day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with overnight rates starting $89 per night. Travelers can also book weekly rates, which start at $525 per week.

For travelers interested in longer stays, select Melia resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic offer discounts of up to 20 percent for extended stays. Properties include Paradisus Playa del Carmen in Mexico, Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort and The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real in the Dominican Republic.

The properties feature curated in-room office spaces with access to shared meeting spaces, WiFi and access to all resort amenities and activities.

