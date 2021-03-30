Mexican Caribbean Destinations Reporting Hotel Occupancy Increases
March 30, 2021
Hotels and resorts in popular Mexican Caribbean destinations are reporting bookings of 50 percent for the popular Spring Break and Easter holiday travel period, a significant increase from coronavirus-reduced occupancy averages.
According to the Riviera Maya News, the Association of Vacation and Tourist Complexes of Quintana Roo (Acotur) President Alberto Solis Martinez said the region started 2021 with a 35 percent occupancy rate through January and February.
Bookings through Easter have climbed to around 50 percent, with expectations that 20,000 rooms would be occupied out of the 100 hotel developments in and around Cancun and Riviera Maya.
While COVID-19-related health and safety protocols remain in place, Martinez said the bookings were about 50 percent domestic and 50 percent international, with the majority of arrivals from outside Mexico coming from the United States.
“Fortunately, the figures for Easter are going up, which is very good news,” Martinez said. “Another very important point that we see is related to vaccinations in the United States, which is progressing very well, as in Mexico. That encourages people to want to go out again and obviously, it is very beneficial for the different destinations in the Mexican Caribbean.”
The Association of Hotels and Motels in the South of Quintana Roo president Bertha Medina Nunez said the region “will likely have an 80 percent occupancy rate in general,” according to Riviera Maya News.
Earlier this week, the Coordinator of the Sargassum Attention Strategy and Secretary of the Navy, Rear Admiral Cesar Gustavo Ramirez Torralba, revealed the quantity of seaweed arriving on Quintana Roo’s shores was predicted to be about the same or slightly less than what was reported in 2020.
