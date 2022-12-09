Mexican Resorts Offering Authentic Experiences
Mexico has extraordinary resorts that offer unforgettable experiences in stunning natural environments with activities designed to enjoy both with the family and as a couple. These are some of the hotels that provide enjoyable wellness and adventure activities for all tastes.
Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun
The idea of this adults-only resort is that its guests live extraordinary experiences for their senses with aromas, colors, sounds, and textures to take them to a level of relaxation and tranquility in the middle of a great natural environment of the Mexican Caribbean. It includes multiple activities, an extraordinary gastronomic variety of traditional Mexican dishes and gourmet food including special menus for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free guests, and a sophisticated variety of fresh seafood.
The location of Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun allows guests to do a lot of water activities and tours to enjoy the natural environment while practicing snorkeling and diving, among other activities. In addition, this resort offers wellness and sports experiences, such as morning yoga, volleyball, beach games, water aerobics, dance classes, and culinary sessions where guests can create mouthwatering dishes with the help of the resort's expert chefs.
Live music, karaoke, a silent party, and theme nights are also organized in the evening.
Moreover, the exclusive Feel Harmony Spa by Live Aqua offers some of the most spectacular senses of transformation and liberation experiences in all of Cancun. This Spa is part of Prestige Partner Natura Bissé, considered the best Spa brand in the world by the World Spa Awards TM. Relaxing treatments are offered here, combining the healing traditions of different cultures worldwide. It has 12 indoor and four outdoor treatment areas, steam baths, saunas, a jacuzzi, and the ancient temazcal steam bath. It also offers its guests two boutiques, a gym with state-of-the-art equipment, and taichi and yoga sessions.
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort
This luxurious resort, located in Cabo San Lucas, in addition to having one of the most spectacular golf courses in Mexico, offers fun experiences for the whole family that includes unlimited access to a private beach, large pools, and activities like Spanish language classes, cooking classes, water aerobics, dance and bingo classes, among others. It also offers fun experiences for kids at the Sunset Beach Club for Children, where they enjoy arts and crafts workshops, board games, pool games, and movies, among others.
One of the favorite experiences hotel guests can have in Cabo San Lucas is swimming with dolphins. From the resort, they can request tours to observe closely the care and training of dolphins in an experience known as Trainer for a Day. There are also tourist excursions to explore Los Cabos, including whale watching, snorkeling, and diving tours, free shuttles to Pueblo Bonito Rosé resort to spend the day at El Médano, Cabo's most famous beach, as well as personalized excursions led by experts that help guests choose the best experiences according to their interests and budget.
For sports lovers, playing at Quivira Golf Club is a memorable experience. This world-class golf course is exclusive to guests in the Quivira and Pueblo Bonito Oceanfront Resorts and Spas communities. Its fabulous design offers views of the cliffs from the tee to the green, where players enjoy a landscape that combines the sea with the desert and the mountains.
Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico
This luxurious resort, located in a privileged area of the Mexican Pacific, offers a wide range of experiences for the whole family, including the release of Olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings in the paradisiacal Banderas Bay. Guests can also choose between two secluded beaches, the family-friendly Lazy River, the adults-only Tamai Pool, and the Buna Pool, featuring an infinity edge overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
The property also offers many other experiences, such as horseback riding on the beach and quad bikes to explore rural roads, mountains, beaches, and the town of Higuera Blanca. For adrenaline lovers, there are adventures like a canopy in the mountains of Higuera Blanca, from where they enjoy the nature reserve of the tropical jungle. Guests can also explore Banderas Bay on the resort's private boats for snorkeling and enjoy an exclusive champagne and snack service. In addition, the resort offers diving tours through the crystal clear water of this privileged place to explore arches, tunnels and caves where divers of all levels of experience can participate.
Sport fishing enthusiasts can choose from a wide range of options, from underwater fishing and harpoon hunting to deep-sea fishing. And those who prefer ecological experiences to admire the area's biodiversity can embark on tours of Marietas Islands, an extraordinary place rich in flora and fauna where they can practice snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding.
Cala de Mar Resort & Spa Ixtapa
This resort, which is located on a great beach in Ixtapa, in the Mexican Pacific, offers first-class facilities and amenities as well as rooms with private pools and large terraces. Guests can also look forward to a series of experiences making the most of the property's amenities and locale, such as the annual migration of whales, for instance. For these and more activities, the resort's guests have a personal assistant who will provide information about the different experiences that can be had in Ixtapa and the twin village of Zihuatanejo.
A highlight here is water sports, including diving carried out by PADI-certified professionals who take guests to islands and caves near the coast where they can admire the abundant diversity of marine life during sessions for all levels of experience. Surfing is also one of the most popular activities in Playa Linda, located just 10 minutes from the resort, a favorite among professionals. Other beaches that offer excellent waves are Troncones and La Saladita. What's more, the personal assistants of the Cala de Mar organize trips to the sea aboard sailboats to reach extraordinary reefs for snorkeling or diving.
Another great experience is renting a boat for sport fishing in the sea. This excursion includes professional staff assistance, and after the adventure, the resort's culinary team prepares the fish for the guests. Plus, guests can go horseback on the beach and bike through the Parque Aztlán Nature Reserve to admire exotic birds and the region's lush vegetation. This tour includes visiting the Crocodile Reserve, an ecological site where guests can also see turtles, iguanas and various bird species.
Undoubtedly, among the resort's most prominent attractions are the the golf courses of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo as Palma Real, designed by Robert Trent Jones, with natural lakes along the sun-kissed Pacific coast. Another is the Marina Ixtapa Golf Club, designed by Robert von Hagge, which is created in dunes featuring many canals, obstacles, and challenging traps for players to test their skills.
