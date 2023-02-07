Mexico Grand Hotels Unveils Spring Break Savings
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 07, 2023
Mexico Grand Hotels introduced savings of up to 60 percent and $100 resort credits for bookings in tandem with the launch of the spring break booking season.
The offer applies to bookings made between Jan. 16-March 19, 2023, for travel from March 1-Sept.30, 2023.
“A Baja escape to Mexico Grand Hotels promises memories for every type of traveler, from the foodie to the babymooner,” resort officials said.
At the all-inclusive Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences, for example, Museo del Tequila offers guests tequila tastings as well specialty agave cocktails.
Adjacent to Hacienda Encantada is Vista Encantada Spa Resort and Residences, a boutique hotel with 36 suites, each of which is equipped with a plunge pool. It is the newest hotel joining the company’s collection of properties.
Vista Encantada offers guests one-of-a-kind experiences that can be arranged by the guest experiences manager or 24/7 butler.
“Vacationers seeking to be in the middle of nightlife, entertainment and dining will enjoy Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa, which overlooks the Marina Golden Zone,” resort officials said, adding that the property recently debuted the Amura Spa.
Mexico Grand Hotels owns and operates resorts, spas and retail shops throughout Mexico.
