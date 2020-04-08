Last updated: 04:06 PM ET, Wed April 08 2020

MGM Resorts' Entertainment Partners Donate to COVID-19 Employee Fund

April 08, 2020

MGM Resorts' Resident Entertainers.
PHOTO: (Top L-R) Shin Lim, Bill Maher, Carrot Top, David Copperfield, Boyz II Men, David Spade. (Middle L-R) Kathleen Madigan, Jabbawockeez, Brad Garrett, Fantasy, Jay Leno. (Bottom L-R) Australian Bee Gees, Ray Romano, Hans Klok, Terry Fator, Thunder from Down Under. (Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts)

MGM Resorts International is publicly thanking the many resident entertainment partners who have donated generously to the company’s Employee Emergency Grant Fund in order to counteract the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its workforce members.

Among the entertainers who have made donations to the MGM Employee Emergency Grant Fund over the past week are David Copperfield, Jay Leno, Bill Maher, Kathleen Madigan, David Spade, Boyz II Men, Brad Garrett, Carrot Top, Terry Fator, Ray Romano, Jabbawockeez, Shin Lim, Thunder from Down Under, Hans Klok, Australian Bee Gees, Fantasy and Bill Blumenreich Presents.

When its properties shuttered in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MGM Resorts said that it planned to pay those full-time employees who were being furloughed or laid off or for two weeks from their last date of work and maintain all health plans through June 30, 2020. Now, Nevada has extended the mandatory closure of all non-essential businesses through April 30.

"We are incredibly humbled by the support of our entertainment partners, who have come together to assist the people who, during normal times, are committed to creating incredible experiences for our guests from around the world," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' Acting CEO and President. “During these difficult and uncertain days, weeks and months, we are working tirelessly to support the tens of thousands of employees who were furloughed or laid off due to the closures of our properties across the country,"

On March 23, MGM Resorts International had already announced its own pledge of $1 million to its newly-created MGM Employee Emergency Grant Fund, which is designed to provide short-term financial assistance for MGM employees and their immediate families during emergencies and unexpected hardships.

The Grant Fund may also provide, “disaster relief assistance to furloughed or laid-off employees whose compensation is suspended or employment terminated as a result of an extraordinary event...such as the COVID-19 public health crisis,” MGM said in a statement.

On March 26, Award-winning musical artist Bruno Mars, who has performed a series of limited dates at the Park MGM theater, also personally donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to aid MGM employees who’re being impacted economically by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A representative for Mars said, “With the closures across Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible in hopes that we’ll all be out of this situation and having fun together again very soon.”

Hornbuckle today announced that, with these donations from its outstanding family of entertainers, plus pledges from MGM Resorts and its leadership team, its own employees and a number of other contributions, the Employee Emergency Grant Fund has already raised approximately $11 million to buoy up its employees during these tumultuous times.

Laurie Baratti
Drums of the Pacific Luau at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa.

Host a Hawaiian Luau at Home, Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui...

Branded Airline and Hotel Google Search Volume Drops

Hilton, American Express Donate One Million Rooms to Medical Professionals

W Mexico City: Youthful, Earthy Energy

Amalfi Coast Hotels Offer Dream Getaways to Support COVID-19 Research

