MGM Resorts is the First Gaming Company to Sign UN’s Water Mandate
Lacey Pfalz February 21, 2023
MGM Resorts International became the first gaming company to sign the United Nations’ CEO Water Mandate, which seeks to address water challenges across six key areas of stewardship.
The CEO Water Mandate is currently endorsed by over 230 companies across all industries around the globe. Created in 2007 by the UN Secretary-General and the UN Global Compact in collaboration with the Pacific Institute, its six core areas of stewardship are Direct Operations, Supply Chain & Watershed Management, Collective Action, Public Policy, Community Engagement and Transparency. All of these areas help to address water access, quality, shortage and more.
This is especially important seeing as many of MGM’s properties are located in drought-affected Las Vegas, Nevada.
"Given our environmental conditions, Las Vegas has long been innovative in its approach to water. We are fortunate to do business in a place that has a world class water management system and hope to help others learn from successes here," said MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. "The ongoing drought and effects of climate change in the Western U.S. are a wake-up call that we need to do more, and to that end—we're proud to endorse the CEO Water Mandate to not only share what we've learned in Las Vegas, but also help strengthen our commitments."
MGM Resorts has also worked to help manage its water in the past. Last year, it finalized a Global Water Policy, which outlines how the resource will be used and managed. Between 2007 and 2021, the company reduced its water consumption by 37 percent, saving 5.6 billion gallons of water. Initiatives like building efficiency and using drought-tolerant landscaping are two of the reasons for this success.
The company will also be represented during the United Nations Water Conference in March, 2023.
