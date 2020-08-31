New 'Back to Savings' Sale From Club Med
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lacey Pfalz August 31, 2020
Club Med announced its new “Back to Savings” promotion on August 31, open for bookings now through November 4, 2020, for travel through May 1, 2021.
The sale features rates starting at $125 per night per adult for participating Club Med resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida. The rates originally begin at $250 per night per adult.
The promotion also includes up to $500 air credit, and a 50 percent discount on children under sixteen. Children under four stay for free.
Club Med also currently offers a free cancellation policy for stays on or prior to July 2, 2021, which grants guests a full refund when canceling up to 15 days prior to the travel date. Its Emergency Assistance Program covers all guests traveling before April 30, 2021, for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those incurred by COVID-19.
Club Med’s Safe Together protocols are enhanced hygiene and safety measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19. They include wellness checks for staff and enhanced cleaning protocols.
For a full list of participating Club Med resorts, please visit ClubMed.com/BacktoSavings.
