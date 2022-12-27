New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services.
Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023.
St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya
Scheduled to open on March 30, 2023, St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya will offer world-class amenities and services, plus great rooms such as Deluxe Guest Rooms with ocean view and terrace, marble bathroom and butler service.
Luxury amenities to look forward to include the St Regis Spa, which has eight cabins and separate men's and women's lounges providing a range of treatments, such as facials, massages (also as a couple), plunge pool, makeup services, scalp and hair treatments, manicures, paraffin hand treatments, pedicures, foot baths and Ayurvedic treatments.
St Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya, also has three types of pools for adults and or families, plus the Whirlpool in the Spa. And for foodie guests, the resort offers a wide range of restaurants with menus for different tastes, such as Chaya, which combines the flavors of local ingredients with the gastronomic roots of the Eastern Mediterranean's history and touches of Riviera Maya cuisine.
Other restaurants include Toro, a contemporary fine dining concept, and the waterfront Riviera Pool & Grill, boasting a menu inspired by Mexican and Mediterranean cuisines made with local ingredients. Another one is St. Regis Bar, located on the resort's top floor, where guests will enjoy creative signature cocktails inspired by the different constellations.
Meanwhile, Jack's Club offers a menu based on American recipes, while The Beach Club features Mexican and American specialties, including Mexican BBQ recipes for dinner. At The Library, guests can enjoy an array of Mexican chocolate preparations. Finally, The Pik Nick is a high-end space dedicated to the restorative powers of culinary and retail therapies where visitors can grab breakfasts, lunches and dinners to go.
Courtyard by Marriott Curacao
This new resort, which is accepting reservations from May 1, 2023, is located in the Historic Center of Curacao and within walking distance of emblematic sites such as the Queen Emma Bridge and a host of old buildings built in the 18th century, as well as important national museums.
The hotel offers luxury amenities such as a well-equipped fitness center, a large outdoor pool, and a jacuzzi. Guests can also participate in unique diving experiences.
Another special opportunity offered to guests is the Curacao Half Day ATV East Adventure Tour, also known as the Quad, which is an off-road adventure featuring spectacular views, unique sights, and the opportunity to swim in the Caribbean. In addition, for golf lovers, the 18-hole Blue Bay Golf Court offers an excellent challenge for professional and amateur players alike. Guests can also visit the Curacao Gulf & Squash Club if they prefer.
ROK Hotel Kingston
Part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton and recently opened, ROK Hotel Kingston offers excellent amenities and services in 168 luxurious rooms, including 47 stunning suites. Its location is coveted because, in addition to being in front of one of the island's best beaches, it is very close to an exclusive area full of art galleries, shopping centers, restaurants, and the famous The National Gallery of Jamaica.
The property also features an excellent on-site restaurant, expansive pool deck, and fitness center, among other amenities such as a business center, meeting rooms, braille room numbers, and the elevator, as well as rooms accessible to wheelchairs (no steps).
Waldorf Astoria Cancún
This newly-opened luxury resort is located in a privileged area by the sea, between mangroves and 15 minutes from Cancun International Airport. It offers 173 exclusive suites and rooms with a private balcony and bathtub. It has 100 acres of secluded beaches, two large swimming pools, a spa with personalized treatments, and a beauty salon with 21 rooms offering massages and body treatments with oils created with local ingredients and fresh herbs.
The connection between the Yaxché, or tree of life for Mayan culture and the use of healing stones and the Mayan worldview inspires the spa experience.
The Waldorf Astoria Cancun also features a first-class gastronomic offer that includes international restaurants and bars where guests can enjoy signature cocktails. Malpeque provides refined culinary experiences with regional dishes prepared with top-quality local ingredients while Chaya offers Mexican and international specialties. JA'O, an open-air Mexican cantina, is another excellent option.
