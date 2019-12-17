New Iberostar Property for Bavaro Beach
December 16, 2019
Iberostar fans have a new property to enjoy in the DR.
Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, which last year celebrated its 25th anniversary of operations in the Dominican Republic, announced the reopening of the Iberostar Selection Bávaro, the hotel that spearheaded Iberostar’s operations internationally in 1993. In line with its constant investment plan to guarantee the best quality through innovation and renewal of its product, the company is also opening the Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Bavaro on December 16th.
The Spanish hotel chain, with a portfolio of more than 120 four-and five-star hotels in 19 countries, is dedicated to an ambitious project of repositioning its portfolio in the Dominican Republic.
Renovations and Openings
Situated on Bavaro Beach, which boasts beautiful white sand and turquoise waters, the Iberostar Selection Bávaro reopened on November 26th after extensive renovations to the property. The five-star, beachfront hotel offers 595 newly renovated rooms across picturesque family-friendly bungalows and surrounded by vegetation, in harmony with the natural environment of the typical villages of the Hispaniola island.
The renovation of the resort also incorporates special gastronomic offer with seven restaurants, revamped SPA Sensations massage rooms, a swimming pool for Iberostar’s youngest guests and a new Star Camp area. Star Camp is Iberostar’s innovative offer for kids and teens, which combines entertainment and values.
Iberostar’s renovations in Dominican Republic also include the opening of the five-star Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Bávaro, on December 16th, a new hotel within the Iberostar Selection Bávaro resort.
The hotel features 162 unique suite-style rooms. In addition to having all the benefits of Iberostar Selection Bávaro facilities, guests of Coral Level can enjoy two private swimming pools, including a beachfront infinity pool, an exclusive reception area to avoid waiting in line, concierge service any time of the day and preferential beachfront location.
The hotel’s extensive gastronomic offerings include an exclusive, one-of-a-kind buffet-style restaurant, featuring show cooking, theme dinners and serving the finest international and local cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is steps away from the beach and features pool and seaside views.
Both hotels, along with the other three resorts located at the Iberostar Bávaro complex, present guests with alternatives to take their vacation experience to the next level. Iberostar offers golf fanatics the Iberostar Bávaro Golf Club, a par-72, crosswind, 18-hole golf course surrounded by lush vegetation and panoramic views designed by veteran pro golfer P.B. Dye, as well as scuba diving options with the coordination of on-property operator Dressel Divers, for an additional cost.
Coral Level: An Oasis of Exclusivity
The brand’s Coral Level concept is designed for guests to experience an oasis of exclusivity within another Iberostar hotel in the most privileged locations.
All Coral Level guests benefit from a range of offerings and personalized services, including staying in rooms with upgraded amenities and the best views, an exclusive lounge, 24-hour concierge service, pillow selection, access to a private beach area with an open bar, a secluded swimming pool, private check-in and the possibility of late check-out and a buffet restaurant with à la carte menu.
