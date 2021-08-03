New Ski Resort Openings and Offerings From Club Med
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lauren Bowman August 03, 2021
Winter travelers will have even more options this season with Club Med. The hotel brand plans to open its doors at its first Canadian property in Quebec. Plus Club Med La Rosiere will be hosting its first-ever ski season in the beautiful Alps. Guests can enjoy these properties and others at a discounted rate with the exclusive Ski Getaways Sale happening now.
The highly anticipated Club Med Quebec is scheduled to open its doors to visitors on December 3, 2021. Located roughly 90 minutes from Quebec City, the resort is positioned on the picturesque St. Lawrence River in the Charlevoix region.
Featuring ski-in/ski-out access, the resort also offers free group ski and snowboarding lessons. Guests can also enjoy ice-skating, dogsledding and treats from the sugar shack. During warmer weather, the resort provides guided hikes, biking and even whale watching.
Throughout the year though guests can enjoy the 25-yard heated pool and one of the world-class spa options at the Club Med Spa by Sothys. For those looking for an even more luxurious vacation, there is the Private Exclusive Collection comprised of 25 suites and added services.
Nestled in the French Alps, Club Med La Rosiere will celebrate its first winter season after ski slopes were shut down due to COVID-19 last year. All-inclusive amenities for this resort include lift tickets, group lessons, Children’s Clubs, gourmet dining, an open bar, free WIFI, gratuities and more.
Going on now through August 31, 2021, travelers have the chance to save even more with the brand’s Ski Getaway Sale. Rooms can be booked for as low as $199/night per adult for travel through April 30, 2022.
