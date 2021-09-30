New Survey Shows Changing Landscape of All-Inclusive Travel
September 30, 2021
Marriott International has released a new report on how the dynamics of all-inclusive resorts are changing in the Caribbean and Latin America.
Marriott conducted extensive research in the region, soliciting feedback from industry influencers, gathering insights from Marriott’s executive leadership and conducting a consumer survey with Maru/Blue to illustrate how all-inclusive resorts are ideally suited to meet the demands of the modern traveler.
Marriott International is rapidly expanding its portfolio of all-inclusive resorts. In 2019, Marriott acquired Elegant Hotels and announced a long-term agreement with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts in February 2021. With Blue Diamond, Marriott has tripled its all-inclusive footprint and is now one of the top 10 global players in the all-inclusive market with plans to further expand to more than 30 properties in 2025.
Marriott's research on the all-inclusive market revealed the popularity of all-inclusive properties.
According to the data, more than half of the 1,515 adults surveyed (54 percent) said that they are likely to consider an all-inclusive resort for their next vacation. Younger generations also love the concept. Seventy percent of those aged 18 to 34 stated that they would consider all-inclusive versus 58 percent of those aged 35 to 54.
Travelers are looking for all-inclusive resorts that can also deliver cultural experiences in their destinations. Almost two-thirds of respondents (64 percent) ranked “new and unique cultural experiences” as one of the most important features when considering an all-inclusive.
Marriott also asked families about their opinions during a roundtable discussion on the appeal of all-inclusives, revealing that parents love the idea of kids' clubs where children can enjoy time with their peers while adults enjoy time together. Families also like the range of activities offered, allowing them to have fun together.
“The Caribbean and Latin America has traditionally been a growth region for Marriott International, and we continue to see potential for long-term expansion, specifically focused on our all-inclusive resort portfolio," said Brian King, president of Marriott International, the Caribbean and Latin America.
“The region’s rich cultural diversity, fascinating history and world-class leisure destinations are primed to offer consumers the memory-making experiences they are seeking. We’ve heard directly from consumers that local exploration, impeccable food and beverage offerings or family packages for all ages which are perfectly curated are top of mind. Marriott International makes it a priority to listen to our customers and provide exactly what they desire but in a surprising and unexpected way. It’s been gratifying to see the research supports our hypothesis and underscores our commitment to bring the most memorable travel experiences to our adventure-seeking guests.”
