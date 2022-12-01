Outstanding Family-Friendly Resorts in Jamaica
Jamaica is one of the best places in the Caribbean to enjoy with the family. The island country boasts several resorts offering memorable experiences for kids and adults. These are some of the properties that have both the services and amenities to allow your family to spend unforgettable moments.
Beaches Negril
This luxurious all-inclusive and recently renovated resort is located on the island's legenary Seven-Mile Beach that families can enjoy with a variety of water sports. Beaches Negril has a water park with inviting swimming pools, restaurants, bars, and everything a family can ask for in a tropical paradise where the adventure never rests. Water slides are specially designed for teenagers seeking adrenaline.
In addition, to enjoy a moment of the party during the day, Club Liquid offers a socialization space for teens. At night, this space transforms to welcome adult guests while young people can still enjoy the rest of the resort amenities. Sports enthusiasts can spend their day practicing tennis, windsurfing, or simply gliding on one of the various water slides. In addition, scuba divers can take advantage of the programs offered at the resort, designed for expert and beginner divers who can dive up to 40 feet. Certified divers can even dive twice a day with the support of expert PADI divers.
After a busy day, families can enjoy nine world-class restaurants offering an extensive menu of dining options ranging from fresh seafood cooked over wood at the beach to pizzas and international specialties.
Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay
Families spend a fun-filled vacation at this resort across from a beautiful white sandy beach and crystal clear water about six miles from the Montego Bay Airport.
It is set in lush tropical gardens where families enjoy several recreational activities such as volleyball, pool games, ping pong, and water sports. In addition, adults have the opportunity to have fun in the casino and relax with the various body treatments offered in the Sol-Mer Spa, which also provides a variety of unique massages in indoor facilities or by the beach.
Adventurous families can cool off in the fresh waters of Dunn's River Falls and then enjoy a cup of Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee or play golf at the extraordinary Cinnamon Hill Golf Course. For the little ones, Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay offers Kidsuites, a space designed to have the feeling of having a separate room from their parents.
The resort also has a gastronomic repertoire designed for all tastes in the main buffet and four à la carte restaurants offering dishes with Italian, Japanese, and Caribbean specialties and an incredible selection of fresh seafood. Families will find light snacks at the Barefoot Bar & Grill before eating a packed lunch at the Portside Buffet Restaurant, which offers the Kid's Buffet Corner, a place to enjoy pizzas with an extraordinary ocean view. What's more, Sea Breeze Restaurant provides a menu specializing in meat, seafood, and fish while guests can taste Japanese at Kenko, Italian in Sorrento, and Caribbean in De Terrace.
Round Hill Hotel and Villas Resort
This resort, located in Montego Bay, offers activities for all members of the family, whether it's strolling along a tropical river on a bamboo raft, ziplining through the island's lush vegetation or dancing all night on a private sunset cruise.
Families can enjoy water sports like water skiing, tubes, knee boards and wakeboards. In addition, lovers of marine life have the excellent opportunity to enjoy the coral reef area by practicing snorkeling or scuba diving, as long as they are certified. Another great adventure for kids and adults is to kayak through the lush rainforest near the resort and get to Round Hill Bluff to enjoy extraordinary views of Montego Bay.
In Round Hill, the family's youngest members can enjoy organized activities in the multiple pools and on land through activities such as football, tie-dye sessions, board games, reading, and painting. In addition, the resort features the Pineapple Kids Club, unique dining options, and an on-site babysitting program. There are also interactive activities with selected toys, books, games, and arts and crafts materials for children to express their creativity.
Adults can look forward to several evening shows featuring live music.
Royalton White Sands Resort
At this luxurious all-inclusive resort, located on one of Montego Bay's finest beaches, families can look forward to thrills and adventures throughout the day in an excellent water park and via world-class services at elegant restaurants and the modern Spa.
The activities are designed for the whole family to enjoy hours of fun with water sports, including kayaking, snorkeling, and introductory diving classes. Additionally, families will also like the beach volleyball, ping-pong, cooking and dance classes, trivia games, and exciting beach and pool Olympics.
At the pirate-themed water park, children can play on water slides, float on a slow river, and have fun at the water playground. And at the Kids Club, Turbo The Turtle shares knowledge of the ocean and teaches the resort's youngest guests the importance of taking care of the planet to reduce the carbon footprint. Meanwhile, at Clubhouse Kids Club, children between the ages of four and 12 can play in the outdoor garden and watch cartoons while supervised by professional caregivers.
Royalton White Sands Resort also has a dedicated space for teens. At Hangout Teens Club, 13-17-year-olds can spend pleasant moments with indoor and outdoor activities, including pool, Playstation video games, movies on flat-screen TVs, kayaking, sailing, diving, catamarans, and introductory diving lessons, among others.
