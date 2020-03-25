Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC Partners With the City of Chicago to Provide Sanctuary During COVID-19
Hotel & Resort March 25, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC responds to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus by offering over 1,000 rooms to support medical professionals working amid the pandemic. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, an Oxford Capital Group, LLC affiliate, is supplying the City of Chicago with up to 1,100 rooms at some of its hotel properties throughout Chicagoland to support efforts against the spread of coronavirus. In addition to housing asymptomatic guests and those requiring isolation, the rooms will also provide sanctuary for first responders who are involved in the war against COVID-19.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community, we wanted to do our part to provide a sanctuary for those who need it during this difficult time,” says John W. Rutledge, founder, president, and CEO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. “We’re proud to help the city combat this crisis and allow our brave medical professionals to focus on their most critical patients in their hospitals.”
The hotels will also provide three meals a day. As hotels have been deemed essential businesses to house travelers, including medical personnel, Oxford maintains strict protocols across the country around sanitation procedures that help combat the spread of viruses between guests and employees. This includes frequent sanitation of high-contact points, such as elevator buttons, door handles, reception counters, and bathrooms.
“Chicago is the first city to adopt this hotel plan, and we are gratified to be able to assist the city during this difficult time,” says George Jordan, President, Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. “In addition to helping the city, this arrangement allows Oxford to retain a number of its employees who are interested in contributing to the relief effort. It’s inspiring to see our hospitality teams come together, even when they’ve had to weather the storm themselves.”
In building this partnership, Oxford Capital Group, LLC worked with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, organized labor including UNITE-HERE Local 1 and the Operating Engineers Local 399, and other parties, to bring an end to an 18-month strike at Hotel 166. As part of this resolution, Oxford helped craft an amended collective bargaining agreement and is simultaneously taking over management of Hotel 166, demonstrating that business, labor, and the private equity investment community can productively work together in Chicago.
In addition to Hotel 166, the partnership includes Hotel Cass, Hotel Essex, Hotel Felix, and Hotel Julian. Oxford’s hotels LondonHouse Chicago, The Godfrey Hotel Chicago, and Hotel Versey are not currently part of the agreement.
Oxford’s partners in this initiative include Fillmore Capital Partners at Hotel 166, and The Bricton Group and The Gettys Group at Hotel Felix and Hotel Cass.
For more information, visit ohrllc.com
SOURCE: Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC press release.
