Palladium Hotel Group Debuting TRS Ibiza Hotel This Summer
Palladium Hotel Group today announced that it will debut its luxury, adults-only, all-inclusive TRS brand to the Mediterranean this summer with the opening of the new TRS Ibiza Hotel.
Located right on the beach in the resort town of San Antonio on Ibiza’s west coast and alongside two beautiful coves, Cala Gració and Cala Gracioneta, the five-star property will offer couples and groups the ultimate exclusive beachfront experience on Spain’s most celebrated Balearic island.
“Our TRS Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean have proven to be successful with travelers by offering exclusive experiences in idyllic settings, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to TRS Ibiza Hotel this summer for an ultimate taste of the White Island,” Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas at Palladium Hotel Group, said in an official release. “Our properties in Spain have continued to attract travelers from all over the world, and TRS Ibiza Hotel will offer all that Palladium Hotel Group guests know and love, plus the perfect all-adults, exclusive vacation just in time for summer.”
The new hotel will feature 378 modern rooms with hydro-massage baths, a premium set of products and services, exquisite culinary offerings and treatments available at the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness Center. The property provides three a-la-carte restaurants and five bars on site, an exclusive beach club—including a signature sky bar boasting unbeatable views—three seductive swimming pools with swim-up bars and poolside food-and-beverage service; plus, a fantastic line-up of live music and activities, such as yoga, pilates and more.
TRS Ibiza Hotel will also provide guests access to ‘Infinite Indulgence’, with an enhanced quality of products and services that exceed the typical all-inclusive experience, complete with private butler service and Zentropia Spa access. Vacationers will enjoy unparalleled relaxation in a gorgeous Mediterranean setting, flanked by crystal-clear waters and abundant foliage.
Guests can embrace the laid-back side of the Ibizan lifestyle at the hotel, but it’s also an ideal jumping-off point for exploring the White Island’s famed social hotspots, gastronomic scene and vibrant nightlife.
For more information, visit palladiumhotelgroup.com.
