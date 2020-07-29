Palladium Hotel Group Has You Covered
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group July 29, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Additional Palladium Hotel Group properties have recently reopened and are welcoming back visitors. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Palladium Hotel Group is pleased to announce the reopening of our Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and adults-only TRS Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean with the commitment to reassuring guest safety and providing a positive travel experience.
Now open are the following properties: Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and TRS Coral Hotel in Cancun, Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa.
In preparation for these reopenings, Palladium Hotel Group has developed strict Health & Safety Protocols certified by SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity.
Additionally, Palladium Hotel Group will offer a new medical care insurance to protect guests against any unforeseen circumstances that may arise during their stay. The insurance will be available free of charge or a year for all guests who book direct and through tour operators or travel agents.
With these extensive measures in place, we look forward to welcoming travelers back to our properties and are committed to ensuring the safety of our guests!
SOURCE: Palladium Hotel Group press release.
For more information on Palladium Hotel Group
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS