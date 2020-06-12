‘Pinnacle of Paradise' Provides the Ultimate Luxury Social Distancing Getaway
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti June 12, 2020
Ocean Key Resort & Spa, a multiple award-winning property that was recently named the Florida Keys’ number-one resort, is poised on the Gulf of Mexico with every one of its guest rooms boasting an incredible ocean view.
Its privileged address at Zero Duval Street ensures exclusivity, as well as accessibility to everything guests could wish to experience by foot, bicycle or pedicabs.
Knowing that vacationers are once again beginning to seek sublime, open-air destinations where they can really get away from it all, while also keeping their distance from the crowds, Ocean Key has just launched its new “The Pinnacle of Paradise” offer to provide the ultimate socially-distanced luxury escape.
Now available at rates from $31,000 per night, The Pinnacle of Paradise package includes:
—Presidential Suite accommodations, featuring incredible island views from its two bedrooms with two luxury baths, spacious living and dining areas, and expansive private balconies.
—Stays in ten Boutique Suites, featuring oversized luxury accommodations with whirlpool tubs and private balconies.
—A private happy hour at the oceanfront LIQUID Pool Bar & Lounge, exclusive to Ocean Key guests and boasting the island’s most coveted views. Cocktails, tapas and local cigar roller will be provided, paying homage to the island’s connection to Cuba, which sits just 90 miles south of Key West.
—A private dinner on the gorgeous Sunset Pier, including coastal-inspired cuisine from the resort’s Executive Chef Scott Mauer, plus nightly entertainment to inspire the true Key West experience.
The resort sits adjacent to Mallory Square in historic Old Town Key West, a wonderfully diverse and eclectic, sundrenched neighborhood with a long history of hosting artists, authors and characters of all kinds. An escape to the island takes visitors far from conventional life, offering an abundance of local culture and activities in a unique, intimate atmosphere.
Ocean Key Resort & Spa has, of course, also implemented a full set of new health and safety measures aimed at eliminating viral transmission in the wake of the pandemic. Details on its new ‘Stay Safe, Start Living’ program are available on its website.
For more information, visit oceankey.com.
