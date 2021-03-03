Play Free Unlimited Golf in Paradise With All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels
World-class golf awaits guests of All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotel properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic this spring. And the best part is that it's free.
Right now, travelers who book a stay of seven nights or more at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya or Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana can take advantage of unlimited golf at Hard Rock Golf Club Riviera Maya or Hard Rock Golf Club Cana Bay without service fees for up to two players. To qualify, travelers must book by March 27, 2021, and travel by March 31, 2021.
The Unlimited Golf offer is even combinable with Hard Rock's Kids Stay Free (two kids ages 4 -12 stay free all year when sharing a room with one full paying adult) and Limitless Resort Credit promotions. The latter can be put toward select tours, spa, beauty salon services and much more. Keep in mind that blackout dates may apply and the offer is not applicable with any type of reduced or discounted rate.
Designed by Robert von Hagge as one of the first courses of the modern era, Hard Rock Golf Club Riviera Maya in the coveted Mexican Caribbean boasts stunning natural beauty and is surrounded by both exotic wildlife and eye-popping ancient Mayan ruins. The 18-hole course features 7,136 yards of championship-caliber play.
Meanwhile, the Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay in the Dominican Republic was designed by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus. The Par 72 course spans 7,253 yards in length, showcasing some of the Caribbean's most beautiful landscapes. After each round, guests can also look forward to the 19th hole offering up both delicious snacks and refreshing beverages.
All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels are currently making travel to Mexico and the Caribbean safe and easy for guests by implementing enhanced health and safety protocols and offering free COVID-19 testing and complimentary medical assistance in 2021.
