Playa Hotels & Resorts Adds New Mexican Caribbean Property to Portfolio
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Donald Wood August 02, 2022
Playa Hotels & Resorts announced it would add another property in the Mexican Caribbean to its portfolio.
The resort company entered into an agreement to assume the management of the Seadust Cancun Family Resort. Moving forward, Playa will manage all operations, sales and marketing of the world-class property.
Found along the Cancun Hotel Zone, the 502-room family resort features 10 restaurants and bars, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a full-service holistic spa.
“We are thrilled to welcome Seadust Cancun Family Resort to the Playa family,” Playa Executive Vice President Fernando Mulet said. “Cancun is a competitive market with a high barrier of entry and often limited opportunity for less seasoned operators.”
“The execution of this management agreement exemplifies Playa's proficiency as a management company and is further evidence of the value and profitability that only Playa's business model and expertise can deliver,” Mulet continued.
Seadust Cancun Family Resort will join other notable all-inclusive resorts managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts within the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Marriott's The Luxury Collection and Jewel brands.
Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) announced the signing of a new deal that will bring Playa and its all-inclusive resort offerings to the Middle Eastern country.
As part of the agreement, the TDF will bring Playa’s innovative concept to the Saudi Arabian coasts—including the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea—marking the luxury brand’s first launch outside of the Americas.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Kids Stay for $20 Per Night at Hard Rock Resort & Casino Punta Cana
-
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS