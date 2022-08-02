Last updated: 12:17 PM ET, Tue August 02 2022

Playa Hotels & Resorts Adds New Mexican Caribbean Property to Portfolio

August 02, 2022

Seadust Cancun Family Resort
Seadust Cancun Family Resort (photo courtesy Seadust Cancun)

Playa Hotels & Resorts announced it would add another property in the Mexican Caribbean to its portfolio.

The resort company entered into an agreement to assume the management of the Seadust Cancun Family Resort. Moving forward, Playa will manage all operations, sales and marketing of the world-class property.

Found along the Cancun Hotel Zone, the 502-room family resort features 10 restaurants and bars, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a full-service holistic spa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seadust Cancun Family Resort to the Playa family,” Playa Executive Vice President Fernando Mulet said. “Cancun is a competitive market with a high barrier of entry and often limited opportunity for less seasoned operators.”

“The execution of this management agreement exemplifies Playa's proficiency as a management company and is further evidence of the value and profitability that only Playa's business model and expertise can deliver,” Mulet continued.

Seadust Cancun Family Resort will join other notable all-inclusive resorts managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts within the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Marriott's The Luxury Collection and Jewel brands.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) announced the signing of a new deal that will bring Playa and its all-inclusive resort offerings to the Middle Eastern country.

As part of the agreement, the TDF will bring Playa’s innovative concept to the Saudi Arabian coasts—including the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea—marking the luxury brand’s first launch outside of the Americas.

