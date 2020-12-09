Preferred Hotels & Resorts Announces 15 New Properties for 2021
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz December 09, 2020
Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, announced on December 9 that fifteen new properties are slated to open in 2021.
These new hotels and resorts range from an Art Deco hotel in Chicago to a sustainable eco-resort in Italy. The Pendry Chicago will debut in the spring of 2021 and is located in the city’s bustling Loop area.
The Casa di Langa resort is a luxurious sustainable retreat in Piedmont, Italy, surrounded by vineyards and ancient forests where truffles can be found. It’s opening in the spring of 2021.
The Londoner in London and the Wall Street Hotel in New York City are also opening in spring of 2021, both located in bustling epicenters and featuring unique atmospheres.
"The innate human desire to connect, share experiences, and travel will be stronger than ever in the new year, and we are thrilled to announce these new openings that serve as beacons of hope and inspiration for hoteliers and travelers alike," said CEO Lindsey Ueberroth. "The resilience of all hotels globally this past year has been truly remarkable, and we are invigorated by the promise of these new openings that signal a new year of new beginnings for the travel industry and encourage everyone to continue to Believe in Travel."
These new hotels and resorts are now available to book. Travelers with an I Prefer Hotel Rewards account will be able to earn points with their stays in these new hotels.
For a full list of properties opening in 2021, please visit PreferredHotels.com.
