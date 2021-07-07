Saba Rock Offering Special Reopening Packages
Brian Major July 07, 2021
British Virgin Islands luxury resort Saba Rock is celebrating its October reopening following the property’s redevelopment in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017 with travel packages that feature one free night, breakfast, complimentary ferry transfers and a special welcome gift.
Saba Rock’s “Stay & Play” grand opening packages are available through November 20 and offer travelers who book four-night stays a free night beginning October 15. The promotion also includes daily breakfast, roundtrip BVI ferry transfers from Gun Creek and Leverick Bay, and a special welcome gift, with nightly rates starting at $750, double occupancy.
Located on a one-acre cay in the Virgin Gorda’s North Sound, Saba Rock offers visitors a secluded, sophisticated private-island resort getaway as well as a day-hopping destination. Saba Rock’s seven guestrooms and two villa suites feature contemporary designs with murals that highlight the celebrated resort’s historic maritime heritage.
