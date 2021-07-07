Last updated: 05:17 PM ET, Wed July 07 2021

Saba Rock Offering Special Reopening Packages

Hotel & Resort Brian Major July 07, 2021

Saba Rock mural
Saba Rock accommodations feature murals chronicling the resort’s colorful history. (Photo by Brian Major)

British Virgin Islands luxury resort Saba Rock is celebrating its October reopening following the property’s redevelopment in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017 with travel packages that feature one free night, breakfast, complimentary ferry transfers and a special welcome gift.

Saba Rock’s “Stay & Play” grand opening packages are available through November 20 and offer travelers who book four-night stays a free night beginning October 15. The promotion also includes daily breakfast, roundtrip BVI ferry transfers from Gun Creek and Leverick Bay, and a special welcome gift, with nightly rates starting at $750, double occupancy.

Located on a one-acre cay in the Virgin Gorda’s North Sound, Saba Rock offers visitors a secluded, sophisticated private-island resort getaway as well as a day-hopping destination. Saba Rock’s seven guestrooms and two villa suites feature contemporary designs with murals that highlight the celebrated resort’s historic maritime heritage.

For more information on British Virgin Islands

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Guestroom at Margaritaville Resort Times Square

Margaritaville Resort Times Square Opens in NYC

Hotel Xcaret Arte Is Officially Welcoming Guests

Caesars Palace Announces Multimillion Dollar Main Entrance Renovation

gallery icon What You Need To Know About The Top Budget Hotel Brands

gallery icon 20 Hotels and Resorts That Opened During the Pandemic

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS