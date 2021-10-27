Sandals Royal Bahamian Unveils Reopening Date, New Renovation
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Lacey Pfalz October 27, 2021
The Sandals Royal Bahamian is set to reopen January 27, 2022 after its multi-million-dollar renovation that totally reimagines the Nassau all-inclusive.
The resort will offer new river suites as well as the all-new Island Village, a pastel-colored neighborhood of private butler-style villas that offer guests their very own pools.
A new addition is Coconut Grove, a lounge space that offers live music and entertainment, beautiful views of the sea as well as three food trucks to enjoy small snacks or main meals.
The Sandals Royal Bahamian offers its private island, Sandals Barefoot Cay, with updated amenities like a beach bar and the Aralia House, a new seafood restaurant that makes for a satisfying meal after a day spent lounging on the beach or exploring the nearby coral reef.
To prove that relaxation is at the heart of the resort, guests who arrive for early check-ins can now enjoy The Breakaway program, in which they’re led to the relaxation lounge and then to the pool to wait for their rooms to be readied. Each night, the resort will host a traditional evening ritual consisting of local music and conch blowing.
The Sandals Royal Bahamian will also offer new dining options, with a total of thirteen all-inclusive dining options. New restaurants now offer French cuisine, British fare, Caribbean dishes and sushi.
“We’re dialing up the luxury and leaning into the easy-going spirit of The Bahamas to deliver an incredible and authentic experience that, as we like to say, makes love come easy,” said SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart. “From an entirely new village of pastel-colored private villas and Coconut Grove, our innovative new outdoor lounge and entertainment area to our offshore island that has been transformed to a romantic hideaway, every moment, every point of guest touch and experience embodies this beautiful destination. We can’t wait to welcome guests back to Nassau and to the new Sandals Royal Bahamian.”
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
-
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS