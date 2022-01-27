Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Grand Reopening After $55-Million Revamp
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti January 27, 2022
Following an epic $55-million transformation, the award-winning Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort and Offshore Island today reopened its doors to welcome the first guests to experience the reimagined property. It’s the first of a series of company milestones planned for 2022, Sandals Resorts’ celebratory 40th anniversary year.
The Grand Opening events kicked off with a commemorate ribbon-cutting ceremony, with dignitaries and officials who hailed from around the Caribbean, including Prime Minister of The Bahamas, The Honorable Philip Davis; Deputy Minister & Minister of Tourism, Investment & Aviation of The Bahamas, The Honorable I. Chester Cooper; Minister of Labor of The Bahamas, The Honorable Keith Bell; and Prime Minister of Jamaica, The Most Honorable Andrew Holness, among others.
“Twenty-six years ago, my father and our founder, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, was drawn to The Bahamas by its natural beauty and charming locals, which makes it very special for us to be presenting today a fully transformed resort that celebrates this unique destination as much as his legacy,” said Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart.
He continued, “It has always been in our DNA to be forward-thinking and lead the way in innovation, and this significant investment to enhance and evolve the Sandals Royal Bahamian experience is a testament to our commitment to our beloved guests and our valued agent community by delivering a trusted brand they can continue to sell with confidence. It’s a new day in Nassau, and a genuine honor to share this milestone with all who form part of our Sandals family.”
"I am extremely delighted to see the expansion of the Sandals brand and the reopening of the Royal Bahamian property,” said Bahamian Prime Minister, The Honorable Philip Davis. “Not only does this translate into jobs for our people, but it further diversifies our tourism product and hotel inventory as we are rebounding from this pandemic. So far, the numbers have been encouraging and, no doubt, with the Sandals Royal Bahamian property back, we expect the growth to continue. I salute Adam Stewart for continuing his father’s visionary leadership."
Grand Opening also saw the presentation of the 2021 ‘Stewart Family Philanthropic Award’ to the Bahamas National Trust (BNT), a non-profit, non-government organization dedicated to environmental stewardship that’s working to restore and preserve more than two million acres of land and sea within its purview. The group also plans to develop a primary-level environmental education program for students and teachers with funding from the Sandals Foundation, Sandals Resorts’ philanthropic arm.
As the festivities progressed into the afternoon and evening, resort guests were invited to attend a special tribute gathering to admire and celebrate the newly reopened resort’s very first glorious Caribbean sunset. The party featured Bahamian performers, island music, delectable dishes and an astounding fireworks display that set the Bahamian night sky alight with color.
Situated on gorgeous Nassau, and occupying 15 tropical beachfront acres, the 404-room Sandals Royal Bahamian, while secluded, is also easily accessible at only a 10-minute drive from the airport.
For more information, visit sandals.com/royal-bahamian.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Bahamas, Nassau
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS