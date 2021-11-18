Step Into Luxury at This Reimagined Bahamian Resort
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Codie Liermann November 18, 2021
As the turn of the year approaches, people begin thinking about trying something new. Whether it’s personal or professional, the majority of people set goals to accomplish in the new year. After almost two years of living through a pandemic, some people are just hoping to do something they haven’t been able to do in a while – and for a lot of people, it’s traveling.
Some travelers are scoping out places for a family reunion, and others are designing that perfect honeymoon or anniversary trip they didn’t get a chance to take. Whatever the occasion, choosing a nice spot to take that vacation is key.
Set to reopen on January 27, 2022, Sandals Royal Bahamian meets the needs of many travelers in search of a tropical, all inclusive vacation.
Located in Nassau only a 10-minute drive from the airport, this property is easy to get to for people all over the United States. On the departure, customs and immigration are completed in the Bahamas, which means arriving home after the trip is a breeze.
This highly anticipated reopening comes after a multi-million-dollar renovation.
“We’re dialing up the luxury and leaning into the easy-going spirit of The Bahamas to deliver an incredible and authentic experience that, as we like to say, makes love come easy,” said Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart.
“From an entirely new village of pastel-colored private villas and Coconut Grove, our innovative new outdoor lounge and entertainment area to our offshore island that has been transformed to a romantic hideaway, every moment, every point of guest touch and experience embodies this beautiful destination. We can’t wait to welcome guests back to Nassau and to the new Sandals Royal Bahamian.”
Guests step into luxury from the moment they arrive, as the greeting consists of a local musician, complimentary Mortimer lollipops and a warm welcome from the staff. The new Breakaway experience allows guests arriving early in the day to start their vacation with ease – after being led to the spa, they can change into comfortable clothes, enjoy a refreshing cocktail and head to the pool or a restaurant.
Included in the renovation are new pools, dining options, an all-new island village and more.
Guests of Sandals Royal Bahamian can choose to stay in one of the new beachfront swim-up suites, which offer surrounding ocean views while bathing in a lagoon pool – the best of both worlds.
Of the 13 dining options on property, nine are completely new. Visitors to the resort will experience Sandals’ usual gourmet inclusive options, and they’ll also get to try three food trucks: one with coffee and sweets, another with Bahamian-inspired menu items and the last one with Italian offerings. The food trucks are located in Coconut Grove, a new lounge space with live music and entertainment.
Although relaxation is not hard to find at Sandals Royal Bahamian, guests can choose to visit Sandals Barefoot Cay, an exclusive offshore island located just minutes from the resort. Here visitors will find quiet beaches, snorkeling options, a pool, a swim-up bar and the Aralia House restaurant serving up fresh seafood.
These are just a few of the many new features of the reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian resort. Nassau’s crystal-clear coastlines and idyllic scenery add to the overall easy-going ambience.
It’s an ideal spot to choose for those in search of a relaxing vacation to kick off the new year with.
To learn more about this property, contact a travel advisor or click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Nassau, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS