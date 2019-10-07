Selling Temptation in Mexico
Joe Pike October 07, 2019
At Temptation Cancun Resort, an Original Group property in Mexico, tops may be optional, but a desire to party in a judgment-free atmosphere is practically mandatory.
Based on notes gathered during an onsite visit by TravelPulse in June, along with the insight of the resort’s general manager, Patric Loeser, we're sharing how to sell this hip, adults-only, all-inclusive where pictures are mostly forbidden, but an adventurous attitude is encouraged.
“At Temptation, there’s a free-spirited vibe like no other, where guests are non-judgmental and super social, and daily activities encourage guests to be themselves," said Loeser. "Between offering a premium all-inclusive package, topless optional areas, a full service spa and spicy theme night parties, our top differentiator continues to be our staff and clientele."
Who to Pitch To
At Temptation Cancun Resort, a hotel that welcomes guests 21 and older, the party starts in the pool and makes its way to the dance floor. Couples in their late 30’s to early 40’s was the primary clientele when TravelPulse visited the hotel in June.
“Agents should be targeting singles, groups of girlfriends and couples looking to up the ante for their next celebratory getaway in the tropics as Temptation provides the perfect atmosphere for guests to let go of inhibitions, be social, and escape from the routine of daily life,” said Loeser.
Loeser went on to describe the Temptation client as “charismatic, social, the life of the party, and seeking a high-end, adult-centric experience that is reminiscent of spring break, but isn’t comparable to the movie ‘Spring Breakers.’”
The Rooms and Spa
During the resort's multimillion-dollar renovation in 2016, it added a special section of rooms called The Tower at Temptation.
TravelPulse recommends any room in The Tower, a seven-story structure that includes a rooftop lounge, Sky 3.5, which has its own Jacuzzi. Also, guests staying at any of The Tower’s 109 rooms enjoy exclusive amenities and services.
“Comprised of seven floors and 109 suites, The Tower is the ‘it’ place to stay for higher-end guests staying at Temptation as it not only gives guests a spectacular view of the Caribbean Sea and the happenings down at the 'Sexy Pool,'" said Loeser, "but also brings next-level VIP benefits including exclusive access to our rooftop bar and restaurant Sky 3.5, swag bag full of goodies, VIP check-in and check-out, an exclusive VIP sundeck area, your own butler and more.”
Among the most popular treatments at the resort’s spa is the “Get Relief Ritual,” which caters to guests with back pain, sore legs and feet or other pain that can be worked out through a deep tissue massage, stretching and reflexology. Another popular treatment is the “Self Love Ritual,” which combines a therapeutic massage with a hydrating facial.
Pool Parties
A hip vibe is the hallmark of the 430-room Temptation Cancun Resort due to its enticing atmosphere. One example is the property’s famous “Sexy Pool,” which plays host to high-energy pool parties and performances.
TravelPulse witnessed everything from a belly-flopping competition that was easily won by a nearly 300-pound guy from the Midwest to an eating contest in which pastries were adult-themed in shape. But the highlight was the foam party. Foam slowly fills up the entire pool as beats are blasted from the poolside DJ while small snacks and drinks are served on a raft.
“The staff are the first to make guests feel at home and actually encourage them to participate in daily activities designed to socialize and meet others," said Loeser. "On the other hand, guests who have been to Temptation before the renovation, as well as first-timers, all agree that the warm and welcoming environment is what makes the experience unique.”
Theme Parties
If nighttime partying is more of your clients' thing, Temptation Cancun Resort has a theme party practically every night.
On Mondays, guests are asked to dress up as their favorite superhero with a sexy twist. Villains and heroes alike are invited to dance the night away at Bash, the hotel’s popular hotspot for mingling over some top-notch entertainment. Bash is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
If your clients’ stay conveniently lands over a Tuesday, be sure to tell them to dress either naughty or nice as the evening’s dress code calls for either a sexy angel or devil costume.
Lingerie Lounge is Wednesday’s signature theme night at Bash. One of the chic resort’s many theme nights calls for guests to “grab some scarlet red lipstick and lacy lingerie and get out there and strut your stuff while you mingle and meet new people,” according to the hotel’s website. The dress code is “sexy, classy lingerie.”
On Thursday nights, school is in session for all guests at the adults-only resort. But the dress code may be a bit more relaxed than that of your traditional educational facilities.
In fact, Temptation’s School Girls & Nerds party encourages guests to revolt against the strict dress code requirements they remember from their school days by dressing down—and then getting down on the dance floor.
Visitors participating in this party will witness everyone from women with very short, plaid dresses to men with blinking suspenders.
Described by the resort as “a night where everyone looks like they just walked out of the cafeteria of Mean Girls,” School Girls & Nerds also takes place at Bash.
Keep in mind that theme nights can change at any time, so be sure to look into which ones are going on over your stay prior to departure. If your Tuesday nights haven’t been very exciting, consider spicing it up by spending your next one at the lovely Temptation Cancun Resort.
“Theme nights at Temptation Cancun Resort are when guests have the chance to go all-out, and all-out they go! There are weekly classic theme nights that are decided at the beginning of the year, but special events and unique celebrations like getting 'Shamrocked' for St. Patrick’s Day and 'Not-so-silent Night' on the night before Christmas Day keep guests coming back for more of that Temptation twist to the traditional,” said Loeser.
Loeser also added that Temptation will have an Oktoberfest 2019 celebration on property on Fridays and Saturdays in October, a spooky Halloween celebration with its own haunted mansion on October 31, a special tribute to Dia de Muertos on November 2 and a Thanksgiving party on Nov. 28.
