Small Luxury Hotels of the World Releases Luxury Travel Trends 2020
January 21, 2020
Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has just released its annual Luxury Travel Trends Report, which predicts what trends luxury hotels and resorts will most likely follow in 2020.
The report has gathered its data from more than 520 of SLH’s independent hotels, as it's the small, constantly progressing hotels that set the standard for luxury service in the industry.
The full report outlines six specific predominant themes:
Conscious Luxury
With a growing demand for more eco-friendly accommodations, SLH will be launching a Sustainability Manifesto in 2020 which will see a conscious effort to use less plastic, strive for carbon neutrality and incorporate bio-architecture into the hotels. Some of SLH’s most environmentally conscious hotels include Aleenta Resort and Spa Hua Hin, Harbour Village Beach Club, Lefay Resorts and Akaryn Hotel Group.
Dispersed Hotels
By spreading different areas of a typical hotel across different buildings, dispersed hotels offer a unique feeling of community that cannot be found in ordinary hotels. Some of SLH’s current dispersed hotels include Enzo Ango Fuya II, San Canzian Village & Hotel in Croatia, Le Refuge de la Traye and Domaine des Etangs.
Upskilling Escapes
Upskilling escapes give travelers VIP access to learn new sets of skills from experts in that field. For example, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay has a National Geographic presenter teach interested guests about the island’s Neptune grass. Olympic skier Andrew Weibrecht acts as an exclusive ski instructor at Whiteface Mountain at Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa, and aspiring songwriters can learn from well-known country songwriters at The 121 Hotel in Nashville.
Wellness From Ahh to Zzz
Self-care and natural spa treatments like hay baths, volcanic mud and Ayurvedic therapies will be appearing more and more in luxury hotels in 2020. The importance of sleep will also be further emphasized. Hotels like Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa, Le Grand Bellevue and Rockliffe Hall offer innovative solutions to ensure guests achieve ideal rest.
The Root Back to Real Food
Healthy, plant-based restaurant options are on the rise, especially for foodies. One particular rising trend is incorporating white charcoal, known as binchotan, into foods and drinks to absorb impurities and release vital minerals. Hotels that practice this include The Prince Akatoki London, Mykonos Riviera Hotel & Spa and Hotel de la Ville.
Destinations to Watch
SLH will be opening several new hotels in brand new locations in 2020. Bhutan, one of the only carbon-negative countries in the world, will have the Gangtey Lodge. Nepal will be home to the Lost Horizon Resort & Spa Begnas in December. Azerbaijan, known as the Land of Fire, will see the opening of Dinamo Hotel Baku. Upon opening its doors, The Norman Tel Aviv will be Tel Aviv, Israel’s only luxury boutique hotel. Finally, Villa Geba will join SLH’s brand in Montenegro.
In addition to these trend highlights, the comprehensive report, the schedule of new hotel openings and more information about SLH and its more than 520 hotels in 80 countries can be found at www.SLH.com.
