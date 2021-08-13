Tenaya Stone Spa to Debut at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland's Grand Californian Hotel will welcome a new spa in September. The Tenaya Stone Spa is the vision of Disney Imagineers and brings the spirit of California's indigenous cultures and Arts & Crafts movement to life.
The all-new boutique retreat will make its debut on September 16, 2021, with bookings currently available now. The full-service spa serves as a haven for guests, offering eight treatment rooms, two for couples massage, four manicure/pedicure chairs, a relaxation lounge, men's and women's changing rooms, and a retail boutique.
"The spa name Tenaya (pronounced ten-eye-a) can be interpreted 'to dream' in the indigenous culture of the Yosemite Valley,” said Dawn Jackson, a Native American cultural advisor within Disney, who began working on the project as an Imagineer on the Story Development team. "For modern-day travelers seeking a respite to dream and recharge, the spa provides an opportunity to relax into a dream-like state, a reverie of being lost in one's thoughts, regaining balance within themselves."
The new 6,000-square-foot facility is just steps from the hotel's entrance to Disney's California Adventure Park but feels world's away.
"Tenaya Stone Spa's distinctive setting and experience encourages relaxation, revitalization, and restoring balance," said Brett Perkins, Tenaya Stone Spa director. "Our customized treatments are designed to be stress-relieving, pampering and purposeful, combining a blend of therapies and products."
The spa is developed on the natural order of four. The facility is laid out according to the four directions--north, south, east, and west--and aligned with the four colors of white, red, black and yellow.
"In developing the spa, we aspired to create a fresh take on the principles of the Arts & Crafts movement by honoring nature. We drew inspiration from the foundation of the hotel, literally in
the stones, the earth, and the trees, and figuratively in the promise of a place to relax and to dream," said Katrina Mosher, art director, Walt Disney Imagineering.
There is also an actual Tenaya Stone, which creates a special setting where guests can pause and set an intention. The stone was a gift from a Miwok Elder and her family who are descendants of Chief Tenaya in Yosemite Valley.
Visitors can choose from a variety of treatments, including the Tenaya Signature Massage, the Tenaya River Stone Massage, the Head, Hands & Feet With Heart Massage, the Tenaya Signature Couples Massage and more.
