The Beverly Hilton to Unveil Full Refresh in 2020
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti August 11, 2019
The ultra-swank Beverly Hilton hotel is undergoing a total reimagination, encompassing all of its guest rooms, key public spaces, meetings-and-events areas and its signature restaurant, CIRCA 55. Redesigned rooms will be rolling out through 2019, but the hotel-wide reawakening is slated for unveiling in early 2020, coinciding with the iconic hotel’s 65th anniversary.
From its opening in 1955, The Beverly Hilton quickly became the undisputed social center of Beverly Hills and a staple Hollywood red-carpet-event venue. The bold, new transformation will introduce a fresh guest experience that continues to incorporate those extravagant luxuries that are signature to the hotel but reimagined with modern flair.
Texas-based design firm Paul Duesing Partners is leading the comprehensive redesign, which will retain the richness and glamour of the Hollywood Regency style, while also paying homage to the landmark building’s Mid-Century Modern architectural motif using a crisp, contemporary approach.
The main reception lobby will reflect an elegant residential feel, featuring plush contemporary sofas and ottomans in light, neutral colors and inviting accents that encourage guests to gather comfortably. A custom-designed, blush pink-and-gold carpet, emblazoned with a modern starburst motif—a stylized rendition of the hotel’s iconic symbol—will pull the whole space together.
All guest accommodations will be revamped to evoke a glamorous, residential vibe, boasting custom textiles and furnishings in a muted palette of champagne and dusty rose, accented by teal and slate tones and offset with pops of luxe metallic hues and glass accents.
In-room technological upgrades include smart lighting and temperature controls, new phones and oversized smart TVs, complete with streaming services.
In The Oasis collection—a secluded set of 181 rooms that serves as a quiet sanctuary enclosed by a peaceful courtyard—enhancements will echo the area’s more playful, urban-resort vibe.
Its separate lobby will utilize floral fabrics and bright hues of pink, turquoise, yellow, green and blue. Its outdoor courtyard will be reimagined to include a new social area featuring games like cornhole and oversized Jenga, along with seating arrangments to encourage gathering.
In a throwback aesthetic that pays homage to the hotel’s 1950’s beginnings and its iconic Aqua Star Pool, CIRCA 55—The Beverly Hilton’s signature poolside restaurant—will display vintage lifesavers, swim caps and swimsuits housed in translucent lightboxes. Its walls will be brightened by lively palm tree wallcoverings with white rattan accents, blush pink-and-teal seating and dramatic pops of glossy black and white.
For more information, visit beverlyhilton.com.
For more information on Los Angeles
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS