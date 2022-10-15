The Cosmopolitan’s Iconic Rooftop Ice Rink Returns This Holiday Season
Hotel & Resort The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Laurie Baratti October 15, 2022
This week, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced the imminent return of its iconic rooftop ice-skating rink for its 11th holiday season, coming next month.
Overlooking the singular Las Vegas Strip, the hotel’s rooftop swimming pool will once again undergo its annual transformation into a 4,200-square-foot skating rink made of real ice, and will be open daily to the public from Tuesday, November 15, 2022, through Monday, January 2, 2023 (daily operating hours may vary).
Dubbed simply The Ice Rink—known throughout the rest of the year as the Boulevard Pool—the special seasonal venue invites Las Vegas locals and guests alike to immerse themselves in a winter wonderland right in the middle of the Nevada desert.
Alongside the rink, The Chalet will also for its second season—a festive holiday “village” featuring open-air fire pits where spectators and après-skaters can sip cocktails, toast s’mores and snack on seasonal light bites while classic holiday films are screened under the stars on the resort's 65-foot marquee. Reserved seating is available for small groups of two people all the way up to large groups of 100.
In keeping with the rest of the rooftop’s wintery theme, The Cosmopolitan's mainstay brunch spot, Overlook Grill, will transform into “Overlook Chill” for the first time ever this holiday season. A rink-side eatery where diners can enjoy the occasional bout of isolated snowfall, Overlook Chill will offer a sophisticated take on classic American comfort foods, as well as traditional holiday bites.
The Ice Rink’s special events for the 2022 season:
Christmas Tree Lighting with Josh Jacobs
Wednesday, December 7 | 6 - 8 p.m.
Back by popular demand, The Ice Rink’s annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony featuring special guest Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, will kick off the 2022 holiday season. Football fans, locals and hotel guests of all ages are invited to attend this event, which will feature photo, autograph signing, and meet-and-greet opportunities.
Marquee Night Circus
Sundays, November 20 & 27, December 4, 11 & 18 | 8 - 11 p.m.
On select Sunday nights, Marquee Nightclub will take over The Ice Rink with a signature Night Circus-themed party. Event highlights will include surprise appearances by over-the-top carnival characters, Instagram-worthy photo moments and tunes from some of Tao Group's hottest DJs. Attendees ages 21 and over who purchase skate rentals will also receive complimentary admission to Night Circus Sundays at Marquee Nightclub.
Benny the Ice-Skating Dog & Photos with Santa
Thursday, December 1 | 6 - 8 p.m.
Since his rescue from the animal shelter, Benny the Labrador has become a national ice-skating sensation. He’ll return to The Ice Rink this holiday season to show off some new skating skills and a selection of the 100-plus tricks in his repertoire. For every skate rental purchased during this event, The Cosmopolitan will donate $2 to the NSPCA.
Tao Group Hospitality Cares
Sunday, December 4
In keeping with the charitable spirit of the season, Tao Group Hospitality Cares will host its annual skating event benefitting a local non-profit organization. Additional details will be announced soon.
New Year's Eve 2022 Fireworks-Viewing Party
Saturday, December 31
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host an exclusive fireworks-viewing party this New Year's Eve at the resort's rooftop Ice Rink venue. Further details on this special event are set to be released soon.
For more information, visit cosmopolitanoflasvegas.com/ice-rink.
