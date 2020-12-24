The Mirage to Close Mid-Week Beginning January 2021
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke December 24, 2020
MGM Resorts International has announced that The Mirage will be closed mid-week beginning January 4, 2021.
Starting next month, the Las Vegas mega-resort will only accept reservations for stays Thursday through Sunday. Operations will cease entirely Monday through Wednesday, meaning hotel rooms and amenities such as the volcano, casino floor and dining venues will be closed.
While the temporary changes to hotel room operations at The Mirage took effect after Thanksgiving, MGM Resorts said it didn't expect the policy to last past December. However, suppressed consumer demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force the company's hand.
"While we do not currently expect the mid-week closure to remain in effect past February, we will continue evaluating how long The Mirage's mid-week hotel closure will remain in effect,'' MGM Resorts spokeswoman Callie Driehorst said in a statement.
According to the latest data available from the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, mid-week occupancy at Las Vegas hotels and resorts was just 38.6 percent in October, down dramatically from 87.1 percent during the same month last year.
Beginning January 4, 2021, The Mirage will be open each week from Thursday at noon to Monday at noon. For continuously updated information please visit: https://t.co/Ol6b5Hbgj5 pic.twitter.com/rHLlrX7qHZ— The Mirage (@TheMirageLV) December 21, 2020
The Mirage isn't the only property cutting back on hours, with the slumping demand impacting mid-week operations at Park MGM, Mandalay Bay, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, The LINQ Hotel and Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, among others.
For more information on MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Family-Friendly Meets Luxury at This Five-Star Cancun Resort
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS