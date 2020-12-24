Last updated: 10:01 AM ET, Thu December 24 2020

The Mirage to Close Mid-Week Beginning January 2021

Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke December 24, 2020

The Mirage in Las Vegas
PHOTO: The Mirage in Las Vegas. (photo via Cybernesco/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

MGM Resorts International has announced that The Mirage will be closed mid-week beginning January 4, 2021.

Starting next month, the Las Vegas mega-resort will only accept reservations for stays Thursday through Sunday. Operations will cease entirely Monday through Wednesday, meaning hotel rooms and amenities such as the volcano, casino floor and dining venues will be closed.

While the temporary changes to hotel room operations at The Mirage took effect after Thanksgiving, MGM Resorts said it didn't expect the policy to last past December. However, suppressed consumer demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force the company's hand.

"While we do not currently expect the mid-week closure to remain in effect past February, we will continue evaluating how long The Mirage's mid-week hotel closure will remain in effect,'' MGM Resorts spokeswoman Callie Driehorst said in a statement.

According to the latest data available from the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, mid-week occupancy at Las Vegas hotels and resorts was just 38.6 percent in October, down dramatically from 87.1 percent during the same month last year.

The Mirage isn't the only property cutting back on hours, with the slumping demand impacting mid-week operations at Park MGM, Mandalay Bay, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, The LINQ Hotel and Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, among others.

