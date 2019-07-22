Tourism Minister Announces New Bermuda Resort Development
Hotel & Resort Brian Major July 22, 2019
A failed Bermuda housing development will be re-developed as Bermudiana Beach Resort, a 111-unit cliffside resort in the territory’s south shore district that will be a Tapestry Collection by Hilton property, said Zane DeSilva, Bermuda’s Minister of tourism and transport.
“The condominium hotel development will provide the best value for money and is most closely aligned with this government’s goals of increasing tourist accommodations,” said DeSilva in a legislative address last week.
DeSilva said the project “involves the conversion of the existing 78 two- and three-bedroom condominiums into a full-service condo-hotel with resort leisure amenities” with 71 receiving new kitchens, bathrooms, additional windows and new floor coverings.
The remaining seven condominiums will be converted into a reception area, bar, restaurant, meeting room, commercial kitchen, spa and operations support areas.
The property will also receive two new swimming pools and “two trams to provide access to the beach below and add stability to the cliff face,” DeSilva said.
The Bermuda condominiums will be marketed as “deeded vacation homes on an outright sale basis,” said DeSilva, but will be restricted to a maximum 90 nights per year occupancy, “with the balance of nights available for use as hotel inventory under a mandatory rental program contract.”
“Phase one, comprising 70 of the 111 keys, will come online in July next year with the remaining 41 units in 2021,” De Silva said. “The agreement with the Hilton franchise will provide access to their worldwide marketing and reservations systems.”
Added DeSilva, “We are confident the development of this exciting new property in partnership with Hilton Hotels International will greatly enhance our tourism offerings.”
For more information on Bermuda
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS