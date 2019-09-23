Travel Agents Can Now Earn More and Travel for Less
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Codie Liermann September 23, 2019
Most travel agents will agree that the easiest way to sell a destination or resort is by experiencing it firsthand.
Advisors can take endless training courses online and research information-filled websites, but nothing is quite like stepping off a plane to discover the sights, sounds and smells in person.
AMResorts is well aware of this and has created a program that provides opportunities for agents to be able to travel to various resorts and destinations for free or at a discounted rate—AMRewards.
Now in its fifth year of existence, AMResorts is celebrating AMRewards’ anniversary by rewarding agents even further. They can now earn even more and travel for less.
Cash Bonuses
New bookings both made and entered on the AMRewards website between September 15, 2019, and November 15, 2019, at participating resorts, will earn agents $25. Reservations must be five nights or more for travel between November 1, 2019, and April 30, 2020.
The bonuses will be awarded per room, and the money will be put on the agents’ Visa cards once validated.
Discounted Points
Bookings made between September 15, 2019, and November 15, 2019, for travel November 1, 2019, until April 30, 2020, will also qualify travel agents for discounted point stays at select resorts. The stays can be for up to seven nights and for a total of two rooms.
Special Rates
To top off the promotion, special reduced Master Agent rates are available for qualifying bookings made within the same timeframe. Travel agents can stay up to seven nights, and additional nights can be purchased at the normal rate.
A non-refundable deposit is required when the reservation is made to confirm the room, and the full payment will be charged prior to departure.
The AMRewards program always has opportunities available for travel agents to receive cash bonuses and discounted resort stays, but the Rewards Agent promotion this fall makes it even easier for agents to do so.
The AMResorts collection consists of Zoëtry, Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Now, Reflect, Alua and Sunscape resorts. They offer a mix of adult-only and family-friendly atmospheres, and the properties are primarily located throughout Mexico and the Caribbean.
However, the first Secrets Resort recently opened in Europe, and the brand is always looking for opportunities to expand.
Visit the AMRewards website to learn more about the current promotion.
For more information on AMResorts, Mexico, Caribbean, Europe
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS