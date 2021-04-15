Two Hawaiian Outrigger Properties Are Giving Unsatisfied Guests Free Stays
Hotel & Resort Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Lacey Pfalz April 15, 2021
Outrigger Hotels and Resorts launched The Outrigger Promise in March, which promises guests of both the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger that if they don’t love their Hawaiian vacation stay, the resorts will give the guests another vacation for free.
Guests are eligible for The Outrigger Promise when they book a minimum four-night stay at either Waikiki Beach resort through the website or by phone from now to May 1, 2021. The promise is only applicable for stays between March 1, 2021, and December 21, 2021.
Guests who aren’t satisfied with their vacations at either resort can call Outrigger’s call center to be credited for a future stay.
The Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger offer close proximity to all of Waikiki’s most popular attractions, as well as ample beaches and great dining and accommodation options.
The properties also participate in Outrigger’s Clean Commitment, which includes strict cleaning and sanitization measures, along with social distancing. The resorts use ECOLAB products, which are verified by the EPA.
Hawaii might begin exempting vaccinated individuals from getting COVID-19 tests or quarantining as early as May, making it easier to travel to the island state, especially as the number of fully vaccinated individuals continues to rise.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Outrigger Hotels & Resorts, Waikiki, Hawaii
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS