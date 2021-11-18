Vail Resorts Reveals Enhancements for 2021-22 Winter Season
November 18, 2021
As travelers prepare to hit the slopes for the 2021-22 winter season, Vail Resorts announced several new strategies being implemented to enhance the guest experience and prioritize pass holders.
The resort company revealed that it would limit lift ticket sales during the three most popular holiday periods across the company’s 34 North American properties this season to prioritize pass holders.
Limited sales will occur during the holiday periods running between December 25-January 2, January 14-17, and February 18-27. Guests planning to visit the resorts during those dates are encouraged to purchase lift access in advance.
Vail Resorts also said it would deploy a new operating plan that includes improving how efficiently the company loads lifts and gondolas to reduce wait times, implementing a new online rental process and reimagining indoor and outdoor spaces at key food and beverage outlets.
Another improvement to be implemented by Vail Resorts is the launch of a new daily forecast of lift line wait times in the EpicMix app at 12 of its most popular resorts. The EpicMix app will be integrated and available at all 34 of the company’s North American resorts in time for the 2021-22 season.
“Based on years of data collected from EpicMix, we know that even on peak visitation days, more than 90 percent of lift line wait times across our resorts are under five minutes,” Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch said. “Even so, we remain dedicated to continuing to improve the guest experience, reduce wait times and communicate transparently with guests, especially given the excitement and demand for travel this coming season.”
“All of our announcements today represent a collaboration between our operations, analytics, digital and technology teams to prioritize our pass holders and ensure skiers and riders have an Experience of a Lifetime at our resorts this season,” Lynch continued.
Vail Resorts is also investing in new lifts and expanded terrain to reduce wait times and improve circulation around the mountains. The new lifts will be unveiled at five resorts and expanded terrain is opening at Beaver Creek; plus 19 new lift projects are planned ahead of next season as a part of the company's Epic Lift Upgrade initiative.
