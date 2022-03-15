Last updated: 01:49 PM ET, Tue March 15 2022

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh To Open This Summer

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh
Virgin Hotels has announced that it will open its first U.K. hotel in June 2022.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is now open for reservations and will open its doors on June 1, 2022.

The hotel is situated in the landmark India Buildings in Edinburgh’s Old Town, near Edinburgh Castle. The property features 222 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites as well as multiple dining and drinking outlets, each with its own unique space and design.

A highlight is the Commons Club, Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant and bar that acts as a modern-day social club; and Eve, a vibrant, all-day dining space, offering a progressive approach to late-night entertainment in Edinburgh.

Also at the property is a 19th-century church, Greyfriars Hall, which has been restored and will serve as a special event venue.

The hotel also offers a rooftop space with unobstructed Edinburgh Castle views.

The Chambers, or guestrooms, are relaxing spaces, ideal for guests who have spent a day exploring the city. Each has two distinct spaces: the Dressing Room and the Lounge.

Dressing rooms feature a full vanity, closet space big enough for two, a makeup desk with a well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower with a built-in bench and toiletries by Arran of Scotland.

A sliding door separates the Lounge, a space that offers Virgin Hotels’ patented ergonomically designed bed with a tufted headboard, a red SMEG mini-fridge generously stocked with a curated selection of local products, television and ample outlets for smartphones, laptops or other devices.

There are 15 unique categories within the 10 floors, including the signature suite (Richard’s Flat) with beautifully restored architectural details and furnished with contemporary pieces.

There is also the Eve Branson suite, found under the bell tower of the restored medieval church where the dramatic architecture is tempered with a muted pallet in rich textures.

In addition, there is the unique Moroccan-inspired Kasbah Tamadot Suite, which features a secret second-floor lounge tented in traditional fabrics and adorned with festive lanterns and sumptuous furnishings—a nod to the company's Virgin Limited Edition property in Morocco's Atlas Mountains.

“Edinburgh is such an iconic city and we’re thrilled it will be the home of the first Virgin Hotels in the U.K. and across Europe," said James Bermingham, chief executive officer of Virgin Hotels. "Through dynamic contextual design and neighborhood-centric influences, the new hotel will be a cultural city hub, with a design that sustains the building’s heritage while adding a vibrant, new style to the area.”

