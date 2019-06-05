Virgin Limited Edition Offering Free Night at Mahali Mzuri During Kenya's Great Migration
Hotel & Resort June 05, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Sir Richard Branson’s luxury tented safari camp's free night offer can be combined with a kids go free offer and is available until December.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Considered one of the world’s greatest wildlife events, the annual Great Migration in Kenya is an absolute must for any travel bucket list—and this year it has made an early arrival.
The Great Migration has already been sighted in the Maasai Mara with the front of the herd having already traveled through Tanzania and crossed the Kenyan border. Up to two million animals take the journey of approximately 1,600 kilometers through Tanzania to Kenya and this year comes with an early start as the first sightings have now been spotted in the Mara.
Those looking for a ringside view in the famous Maasai Mara will not be disappointed with a special free night offer at Sir Richard Branson’s luxury tented safari camp, Mahali Mzuri, located in Kenya’s Olare Motorogi Conservancy.
The offer includes a free night on bookings of four nights or more, allowing for a four-night stay for the price of three during the awe-inspiring migration period. What’s more, the offer is also running all the way through to December and can be combined with a kid’s go free offer, making it a perfect family holiday experience.
During migration season, guests at Mahali Mzuri are also treated to one complimentary day pass per adult to the Maasai Mara National Reserve.
As well as over one million wildebeest and hundreds of thousands of zebra, gazelles and other game to be seen during migration period, Mahali Mzuri offers the perfect location to spot lions, hyenas, leopards and endless other wildlife.
With twice-daily game drives led by expert guides and 12 luxurious tented suites that look out onto some of the world’s most stunning scenery, Mahali Mzuri offers a truly intimate experience amidst an astonishing natural spectacle.
Rates during migration start from $1,380 per person, per night, based on double occupancy and include:
—Daily game drives and game drives at night in 13,500 hectares
—All meals and drinks (including alcoholic beverages)
—Unlimited access to the exclusive Olare Motorogi Conservancy
—One complimentary day pass per adult to the Maasai Mara National Reserve during the migration period.
—Transfers from the Olare Orok airstrip (25-minute drive from camp)
—Visits to the local markets
—Complimentary wireless internet available throughout the camp
—Laundry service (dry cleaning not available)
—All taxes and local levies
For bookings please call T:877 577 8777 (toll-free in the USA). Alternatively, e-mail enquiriesusa@virginlimitededition.com for more details.
SOURCE: Virgin Limited Edition press release.
For more information on Kenya
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS