Waldorf Astoria Debuts New Resort in Dana Point, California
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz September 30, 2020
Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s luxury hotel brand, announced the upcoming debut of its new resort in Dana Point, California, called the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club on September 30th.
Monarch Beach Resort is a AAA five-diamond hotel in Orange County, featuring sun-warmed beaches just sixty miles from Los Angeles. It was owned by Ohana Real Estate Investors since 2019, and the partnership is expected to be a successful one.
“The Monarch Beach Resort’s impeccable product, unmatched service standard and enviable location make it a perfect addition to the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts portfolio. We are incredibly excited about welcoming the resort and its team members to Hilton,” said Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President, Americas, Hilton. “We are already partnering with the team at Ohana Real Estate Investors as we transition the resort management, and we look forward to welcoming guests and members to Southern California’s premier luxury destination.”
The hotel features 400 luxurious and tech-savvy guestrooms, a state-of-the-art spa, seven gourmet restaurants, an 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr. and a private beach club.
“It’s fitting that the storied Waldorf Astoria brand is coming to Dana Point—which is one of the most iconic beachfront communities in California,” said James Cole, Ohana Real Estate Investors partner. ”The Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club is a welcome addition to the Ohana portfolio of luxury properties. This partnership will elevate the entire resort experience.”
For more information, please visit Hilton.com.
For more information on Orange County
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS