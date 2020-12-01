World of Hyatt Halves Elite Status Earnings Requirements for 2021
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti December 01, 2020
World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program, has just announced that it will enable members to achieve elite status in half the time next year by reducing its earnings requirements by 50 percent. Members will need to meet just half of the program’s standard Base Point and Tier-Qualifying Night requirements to earn or maintain their elite status—Discoverist, Explorist or Globalist—during 2021.
World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers are at an advantage when it comes to meeting these abbreviated criteria quickly, since they receive five Tier-Qualifying Night credits each year and earn two additional Tier-Qualifying Night credits for every $5,000 charged to their card. Plus, as a limited-time sign-up bonus, new card applicants who are approved by December 31, 2020, will be awarded 10 Tier-Qualifying Night credits.
Reduced 2021 World of Hyatt elite status qualifications are:
—Discoverist – Stay five Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 12,500 Base Points
—Explorist – Stay 15 Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 25,000 Base Points
—Globalist – Stay 30 Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 50,000 Base Points
At the same time, World of Hyatt is extending multiple rewarding promotional offers through the beginning of 2021, providing more time for members to add to their points earnings and potentially boost their tier status.
—Bonus Journeys – Hyatt’s most rewarding global promotion gives members the chance to earn triple points (cardmembers get quadruple points) on eligible stays at over one thousand participating locations worldwide and earn double Tier-Qualifying Night credits. The offer runs through February 28, 2021, and members will need to register here by January 15, 2021.
—Free Nights on Sale – Members can get 15 percent of their redeemed points back as Bonus Points (25 percent for cardmembers), plus free parking, when redeeming points for free nights. Members will need to register here and cardmembers here by January 15, and complete their stays by February 28, 2021.
—Dine Local, Earn Triple Points – Members can continue to earn triple points on eligible dine-in, takeout or delivery purchases (outside of hotel stays) from participating restaurants at Hyatt properties through February 28, 2021.
“2020 was unprecedented in many ways and, as we look toward 2021, our priority remains staying close to our World of Hyatt members to understand their needs and instill confidence as they plan for future travels,” said Amy Weinberg, Hyatt’s senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights.
“In talking with our members and understanding some are not ready or able to travel as often as they hoped, we want to make sure they feel cared for and recognized for their loyalty," she said. "That is why we are offering members even more flexibility when it comes to achieving elite status next year, in addition to giving them more time to take advantage of compelling offers.”
For more information, visit worldofhyatt.com.
