Chile Updates Entry Requirements
Impacting Travel Chile Lacey Pfalz March 17, 2022
Chile has updated its entry requirements on March 8, no longer requiring a negative COVID-19 test taken upon entry to enter, though travelers are still required to present a negative pre-departure test.
Visitors must be fully vaccinated to enter, as well, though children under six years of age are exempt from this requirement. Everyone over the age of two must present a negative PCR test taken at most 72 hours prior to arrival in Chile.
Travelers are also required to fill out the “Traveler’s Affidavit” form up to 48 hours prior to arrival to obtain a QR code to facilitate speedy entry into the country. Travelers must provide their contact, vaccination and travel info to obtain the QR code.
Additionally, foreigners arriving in Chile must also present proof of travel insurance coverage with a minimum of $30,000; plans must include COVID-19-related illness and expenses.
Travelers might be randomly rapid tested upon entry as part of the entry process. Travelers can currently enter through designated airports, including Santiago, Iquique, Antofagasta and Punta Arenas. Five land border crossings are also available.
There are some rare cases in which a traveler might not need to be vaccinated to enter the country, though a quarantine and testing regime will apply for these individuals upon entry. The majority of travelers will likely not satisfy the requirements for a vaccine exemption.
Nearly 95 percent of Chile’s adult population has been fully vaccinated; it’s one of the most vaccinated countries in South America. More than 13.3 million booster shots have also been administered.
To learn more about current entry requirements in Chile and around the globe, check out this interactive guide:
Travelers can read more about the country's entry requirements and pandemic protocols on Chile Tourism Board's website.
