COVID-19 Impacting US Spring Break 2021 Outlook
Impacting Travel Donald Wood February 08, 2021
As the coronavirus pandemic continues impact travel, Americans are contemplating what they will do for the upcoming Spring Break period.
According to The Associated Press, the combination of new strains of COVID-19 being discovered and new travel restrictions implemented by U.S. President Joe Biden at popular destinations has canceled or put many vacations in doubt.
The typically busy time for travel is a highlight of the year for airlines, hotels, restaurants and destinations, but colleges around the country canceling Spring break and replacing the vacation with “wellness days” will hurt the already struggling tourism industry.
International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief economist Brian Pearce said despite governments around the world pumping $200 billion into the industry, “the short-term outlook has definitely darkened.”
Another study from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said arrivals fell 74 percent last year, dropping revenue by $1.3 trillion. Experts are torn about the impact of coronavirus in 2021, as 45 percent expect a better year, 25 percent expect no change and 30 expect worse results.
From an international perspective heading into the spring, Canada has barred the majority of international flights, Israel closed its main international airport, China canceled many of its Lunar New Year celebrations and more.
Indiana University student Jacki Sylvester told The AP she was forced to cancel her Las Vegas vacation, but she would still be able to celebrate her 21st birthday with friends and family closer to home.
“I was really looking forward to getting out of here for a whole week,” Sylvester said. “I wanted to be able to get some drinks and have fun — see the casinos and everything — and honestly see another city and just travel a little.”
“At least it's letting us have a little fun for a day in a condensed version of our original Vegas plans,” Sylvester continued. “Like, I'm still going to be able to celebrate. I'm just forced to do it closer to home.”
