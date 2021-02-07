58% of Those Who Want COVID-19 Vaccine Are Most Excited About Traveling
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti February 07, 2021
A new Harris Poll national survey conducted on behalf of CouponCabin revealed that over half of Americans (52 percent) plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them, along with some of the things they’re most eager to do once vaccinated.
The research revealed that men were more likely to say they plan on getting the vaccine once available to them than women (60 percent versus 35 percent). Among those who plan to get inoculated when able, 40 percent said they believe it will be available to them by this spring.
Two percent of those surveyed had already received the COVID-19 vaccine. Twenty-one percent of respondents said they don’t plan on receiving the vaccine and 25 percent replied that they were still undecided.
Nearly half of those who plan to get the immunization (48 percent) would pay out of their own pockets to receive it today. Survey results showed that 10 percent of those who plan on getting vaccinated would be willing to pay $500 dollars or more for the privilege. Once again, men were more likely than women to say they’d pay to get the vaccine right away (54 percent versus 42 percent).
The study also revealed that many Americans are already envisioning what their lives will look like after the pandemic and the things they’re most looking forward to. Asked what they’re most excited to do after receiving the vaccine, the majority of those who plan to be vaccinated said they want to see friends and family in-person again (67 percent), followed by traveling (58 percent), and then being able to go to a bar or restaurant (49 percent).
Also on the list of most-anticipated activities were going shopping (39 percent), attending a live event (35 percent), hosting at in-persona gathering at their home (31 percent), resuming sports/hobbies (27 percent), going back to working in-person (21 percent) and going back to school in-person (14 percent).
