Cruise Lines Continue to Cancel Stops in Puerto Rico Due to Protests
Impacting Travel Donald Wood July 22, 2019
Ongoing protests in Puerto Rico have resulted in two more cruise lines canceling scheduled calls in San Juan Monday.
According to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, MSC Cruises’ MSC Seaside and Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox shifted their scheduled stops in San Juan on July 22 due to potentially violent protests against Governor Ricardo Rossello.
The tourism agency announced the MSC Seaside skipping Puerto Rico Monday will cost the local economy an estimated $439,000, while the Celebrity Equinox not stopping in San Juan will result in $311,000 in lost revenue.
Arriving cruise ships sail into Old San Juan, which is near the embattled governor’s headquarters. Puerto Rican officials are now working with cruise lines to offer options to port in other cities on the island.
On the other hand, Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas and Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Fascination departed from their respective ports Sunday on itineraries that feature stops in San Juan. So far, the plan is for both ships to stop in Puerto Rico.
Last week, Royal Caribbean rerouted Empress of the Seas from San Juan to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and shifted Harmony of the Seas to St. Maarten. Just days later, though, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas arrived at Pier 3 in Old San Juan on Thursday morning.
Protesters in Puerto Rico are calling for the resignation of Governor Rossello after hundreds of pages of a profane group chat were leaked and the FBI arrested two of his top former officials on corruption charges.
For more information on Puerto Rico
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS