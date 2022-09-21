Data Shows How Travel and Tourism Industries Can Protect Nature
September 21, 2022
A new report showed how the travel and tourism industries could play a critical role in halting and reversing the destruction of nature.
The “'Nature Positive Travel & Tourism” report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) was launched ahead of the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15), where global governments will finalize actions to transform society's relationship with nature and offer new hope for nature conservation.
“Human activity has resulted in a devastating loss of natural habitat and biodiversity, with one in four species now facing extinction,” WTTC CEO Julia Simpson said. “Travel & Tourism is uniquely placed to make a real difference. 80 percent of Travel & Tourism is highly dependent on nature so it is crucial we take a proactive role in advancing nature conservation.”
Travel-related businesses are uniquely placed to take positive actions to restore nature and achieve Net Zero. With nature tourism representing 20 percent of global travel, the report shows just how crucial Mother Nature is to destinations around the world.
In addition, wildlife contributes $343 billion to the global economy every year and supports nearly 22 million jobs. The report also offers four actions businesses can achieve in the short term, including reconnecting people and nature, supporting sustainable value chains, protecting animal welfare and investing in nature.
Biodiversity is also tied to other critical issues, such as climate change and emerging diseases, with the potential impact demonstrated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the loss of biodiversity is not only crucial for the sector and its resilience, but also for the global economy and society.
“Much of the Travel & Tourism sector relies on the beauty of nature and the resources it provides,” United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity Executive Secretary Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said. “Yet, we are losing biodiversity and natural resources at an unprecedented rate.”
“Travel & Tourism is in a unique position to contribute to this reversal by implementing a number of measures such as educating and raising awareness; generating revenue streams that sustain the protection, management, and restoration of ecosystems; and reducing footprint activities, amongst others,” Mrema continued.
Although global travel values nature and remains committed to protecting people and the planet, WTTC believes more guidance is needed on the importance of biodiversity, the key drivers of biodiversity loss and the components to better protect and restore it.
The report offers a roadmap based on a four-phase framework with practical steps to guide the sector in adopting a Nature Positive approach: assessing operational impact, setting out a strategy, identifying essential actions, rolling out and reviewing the program and harnessing communication opportunities.
