Latest Updates as Hurricane Dorian Continues to Impact Travel
Impacting Travel Donald Wood September 03, 2019
Hurricane Dorian continues its slow march toward Florida and the Southeast United States Tuesday after dealing a devastating blow to The Bahamas and snarling travel along the way.
According to Weather.com, the Category 3 hurricane is expected to bring damaging impact to Florida’s Atlantic coast and parts of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and possible Virginia this week.
After leaving five people dead and pummeling The Bahamas with sustained winds of 61 miles per hour and gusts reaching 82 miles per hour for the last 48 hours, Dorian is slowly starting to work its way toward the East Coast.
Tropical-storm-force winds now extend up to 160 miles from the eye.
8 AM UPDATE: DORIAN CRAWLING NORTHWEST— Stephanie (@stephaniesinewx) September 3, 2019
Dorian is should pick up pace to the NW later today. A more northerly turn will happen tomorrow as a trough helps Dorian along. Impacts are expected tomorrow & Thur. The greatest impacts will be along the coast. pic.twitter.com/GbsgNf7swc
Hurricane Dorian is finally starting to move. It's pulling away from the Bahamas, but only at 1mph! pic.twitter.com/pVslKvlJd8— Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) September 3, 2019
Dorian is supposed to start it's move today. The primary issue for Florida will not be the winds, but the water. Wave heights, & storm surges will batter the east coast of Florida for 2 days. If it takes the path you see here, it will keep the hurricane force winds offshore. pic.twitter.com/HYWBJ1imZB— Dave Osterberg Fox13 (@DaveOFox13) September 3, 2019
Hurricane warnings have been issued throughout the Atlantic coast of Florida and storm surge warnings have been issued north into South Carolina. Hurricane watches have also been issued in Georgia, South Carolina and portions of North Carolina.
Hurricane Dorian has devastated travel plans for the Labor Day weekend into Tuesday. According to FlightAware.com, over 1,500 flights to and from airports in the U.S. impacted by the storm have been canceled Tuesday and more than 500 flights have been delayed.
All major carriers serving the Bahamas, Florida and the other states likely to be impacted by the storm have issued travel advisories and continue to waive change fees. American, Delta, Southwest, United and other top airlines serving the region are preparing for cancellations and delays to continue as Dorian makes landfall.
The cruise industry is also dealing with the impact of Dorian, with Cruise Critic reporting Carnival Cruise Line has been forced to alter itineraries for over 15 of its scheduled sailings thus far.
In addition, Royal Caribbean has made modifications to the scheduled stops for seven ships and Disney Cruise Line has rerouted three vessels. Other companies dealing with impact sailings include Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line.
Dorian is also impacting Florida’s booming theme park industry, with Walt Disney World announcing it would close early Tuesday as the storm approaches, according to Theme Park Insider. In addition, SeaWorld and Aquatica will be closed all day on Tuesday, as will Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando.
Rail travelers are also feeling the sting of the hurricane, as Amtrak has revealed it will operate a modified schedule and cancel select services in the Southeast between September 3 and September 5.
