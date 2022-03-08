Malaysia Lifting Several Coronavirus-Related Travel Restrictions
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 08, 2022
Government officials in Malaysia announced many of the coronavirus-related travel restrictions that have been in place for the last two years would be lifted on April 1.
According to The Associated Press, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed that fully vaccinated international travelers would no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival in the country.
International tourists will still need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken less than two days before traveling, as well as another negative test taken within 24 hours of their arrival.
While masks will still be mandated in public areas and all visitors must download and use a government cellphone app, restrictions on opening hours and capacities for businesses and events involving large crowds will also be lifted.
Malaysia shut down its borders to international travel in March 2020, but Ismail cited the country’s “high vaccination rate, low hospital bed usage by coronavirus patients and small percentage of serious cases” when defending the decision to reopen.
“The move allows us all to return back to an almost normal life after almost two years at war with COVID-19,” Prime Minister Yaakob said. “Most importantly, Malaysia is now an open destination.”
The country is a paradise of flavors, aromas and unique tastes that can be found in every corner of its gastronomic pursuits from street food to fine dining.
For the latest insights on travel to Malaysia, check out the guide below:
