Last updated: 12:21 PM ET, Thu April 02 2020

NYC School Sues Miami Hotel Over Canceled Reservation

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli April 02, 2020

Limited Time All-Inclusive Packages at Eden Roc Miami Beach & Nobu Hotel Miami Beach!
PHOTO: Eden Roc Miami Beach. (PHOTO Courtesy of Travel Impressions)

In what could be a preview of things to come in the travel industry, a New York City school has filed a lawsuit against one of the grandest resorts in Miami Beach, saying the hotel refuses to refund a $2.3 million down payment for a 10-day Passover trip it had to cancel due to the coronavirus.

Almost 1,200 students, parents and staff of New York’s Magen David Yeshivah day school had planned the trip over the Jewish holiday, renting 621 rooms for 10 nights at the fabled Eden Roc Hotel. But New York has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus, and the school informed the resort on March 8 that many of the people who had intended to take the trip had dropped out.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
LATAM Dreamliner

LATAM Reduces Operations by 95 Percent in April

Airlines & Airports
Couples Negril

Couples Resorts Implements Relief Plan for Employees

Hotel & Resort
Wynn, Resort, hotel

Shuttered Wynn Resorts Will Continue Paying Employees Through...

Hotel & Resort
A row of Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport

Southwest Airlines Cuts Flight Schedule By Over 40 Percent

Airlines & Airports

So the school canceled the entire traveling party asking for the $2.3 million deposit back and filing a lawsuit in Miami-Dad Circuit Court, according to the Miami Herald.

The school is seeking the down payment, citing a passage in the contract that provided the trip could be canceled in the event of a “disease outbreak.”

But, as the Herald noted, the Eden Roc is insisting the event be rescheduled or “proceed as scheduled with whomever was foolhardy enough to travel from New York to Miami Beach for the Passover 2020 event,” according to the lawsuit filed by lawyer Daniel Blonsky of the firm Coffey Burlington.

A publicist and a lawyer for the Eden Roc did not return a request for comment from the newspaper.

This could be a precedent-setting lawsuit for the entire travel industry when it comes to cancellations and refunds. The airline industry is currently grappling with its customers and travel agents over refunds on trips ruined by the virus, offering in many cases vouchers for future trips.

One thing that might be in the school’s favor is that the city of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County have ordered the closing of all hotels except for essential guests such as emergency and medical workers, and people unable to return to their homes outside of Florida. In addition, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week ordered a state-wide stay-at-home order.

New York State did the same on March 18.

“It is now illegal for the hotel to be in operation or to host the 2020 Passover event,” the lawsuit said.

For more information on New York City, Miami

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Coronavirus travel restrictions

Americans Are Facing Never-Before-Seen Interstate Travel...

gallery icon Recapping the US State Department's March 2020 Travel Advisories

Secretary of State Urges Americans Abroad to Come Home

Caribbean Countries Increase COVID-19 Restrictions

US Ambassador to Mexico Tells American Citizens to Come Home

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS