Tropical Storm Dorian Impacting Flights, Cruise Itineraries in Caribbean

Impacting Travel Donald Wood August 26, 2019

PHOTO: Airplane waiting in the rain. (photo via Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Dorian as it continues to build strength in the Caribbean Sea and impacts travel over the next week.

According to AccuWeather.com, Dorian is the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and will likely intensify to near-hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Dorian was moving westward at 14 miles per hour Monday morning and located between near Barbados and St. Lucia. Tropical storm watches have been issued in Dominica, Martinique and Grenada, while Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent have issued tropical storm warnings.

Maximum sustained winds were measured at 60 miles per hour and areas forecasted to be in the path of the storm system are preparing for heavy rain and potential flooding. Dorian could become a hurricane by Wednesday if it continues to build strength.

For travelers, Caribbean Airlines has issued a travel advisory and is waiving change fees for passengers flying between August 26-28 to or from Piarco International Airport in Trinidad; Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados; and Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Dorian is already altering cruise ship itineraries, according to Cruise Critic, including the Allure of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas all being forced to replace stops.

As for next week, officials from Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International will continue to monitor the storm over the coming days.

