Last updated: 08:52 AM ET, Thu October 14 2021

TSA Officers Found a Record Number of Firearms in 2021

Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 14, 2021

X-ray of a suitcase at the airport
X-ray of a gun inside of a suitcase at the airport. (photo via sspopov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a record number of firearms have been discovered at airport security checkpoints this year.

The 20-year record was reported with three months remaining in the calendar year and fewer passengers traveling due to the pandemic. As of October 3, TSA officers stopped 4,495 travelers from carrying firearms onto flights, surpassing the previous record of 4,432 guns caught in 2019.

ADVERTISING

The TSA discovered 11 firearms in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints per million passengers screened so far in 2021, compared to the five firearms per million passengers caught in 2019.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Passengers seated in an aircraft cabin

FAA Reports a Surge in Unruly Passenger Incidents

Passengers on a flight

TSA Brings Back Self-Defense Classes for Flight Crews

Delta Air Lines plane.

Delta Proposes Airlines Combine Their Unruly Passenger No-Fly...

Airbus A321 Long Range

Unruly Passenger Arrested for Charging Cockpit, Choking Flight...

“The number of firearms that our TSA officers are stopping at airport checkpoints is alarming,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, have no place in the passenger cabin of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for the passengers who attempt to board a flight with them.”

TSA PreCheck members caught with a firearm at a security checkpoint would lose their expedited screening privileges for three years or more.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage as long as the weapon is unloaded, packed hard-sided case and declared to the airline before a flight. Passengers must also inform the airline representative of their intention to travel with the firearm.

Firearms are transported with checked baggage and placed in the cargo hold of the aircraft.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
American Border Customs

US to Lift Land Border Restrictions With Canada, Mexico

Dr. Fauci Doesn’t See Vaccine Mandates for Domestic Flights ‘In the Near Future’

Southwest Airlines' Delays, Cancellations Carry Into Monday

Foreigners Will Need One of These Vaccines For US Travel

TSA Announces Plan to Improve Cybersecurity for Rail, Airline Industries

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS