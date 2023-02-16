US Travel Industry Seeks Federal Action to Boost International Visitation, Spending
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke February 16, 2023
The U.S. Travel Association is calling on the Biden administration to enhance efforts to boost international visitation to the U.S. amid a declining trade surplus.
Citing new data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the organization points out that the trade surplus dropped to just $4 billion last year, down from an all-time high of $85.9 billion in 2015.
In response, U.S. Travel is now calling for urgent federal action to rebuild inbound travel and reverse the disconcerting trade surplus trend.
One of the steps outlined is taking further action to lower visitor visa interview wait times, which continue to exceed an average of 400 days for first-time applicants in the top 10 visa-requiring inbound markets.
U.S. Travel is also urging the government to end the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for international visitors to the U.S. and address inefficiencies in the air travel system as part of the upcoming Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization.
"Travel has historically generated an annual trade surplus that meaningfully reduced the U.S. trade deficit," U.S. Travel President and CEO Geoff Freeman said in a statement. "The latest trade data is a wake-up call for immediate federal action to boost this essential industry and increase travel exports to benefit the entire U.S. economy."
"It’s no coincidence that the industry's highest trade surplus occurred at a time when the federal government was making a concerted effort to increase inbound travel," added Freeman. "Facilitating more inbound travel—and effectively lowering the overall trade deficit—should be a top economic priority for the Biden administration."
The Biden administration previously set a goal of attracting 90 million international visitors and $279 billion in spending annually by 2027.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS